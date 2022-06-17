1 of 10
Have you ever visited the Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi? The name of the monument translates to the Oasis of Dignity. It is a memorial to honour Emirati martyrs who sacrificed their lives in service of their country. Gulf News reader Faseeh Fawaz, 17, recently visited the memorial and took some beautiful pictures of it. He said: "This Memorial Plaza contains a shallow pool called the 'Oasis of Dignity' that offers a breathtaking reflection of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque."
Image Credit: Faseeh Fawaz, instagram @lllezz / Gulf News reader
The Abu Dhabi-based hobbyist photographer said: "I took a long exposure shot of the panning road parallel to the Memorial at night, which resulted in an impressive picture."
Fawaz, a grade 12 student in Abu Dhabi Indian School, said: "The memorial's structure is designed and constructed with 31 aluminum-clad panels leaning against each other, portraying the unity, solidarity and synergy between the UAE's leadership and its citizens."
He added: "Poems and quotes from the UAE's leaders are engraved on the surface of the panels, telling the stories of the heroes' courage and nobility."
Fawaz said: "This is the Pavilion of Honour where Surah Al Fatiha (from the Holy Quran) is engraved on the right, whereas the ceiling is covered in eight panels, seven of which represent the seven Emirates. The eighth panel represents the UAE’s heroes. The verses of Surah Ali Imran (from the Holy Quran) are engraved on the upper panels."
"The Memorial is the centerpiece of Wahat Al Karama and it has always been one of my favourite photo spots in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi."
Fawaz described the Memorial Plaza as being surrounded by amphitheater-style seating, comfortable for visitors.
Here's another perspective of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque through the Memorial.
Fawaz said: "People can visit Wahat Al Karama, which is divided into four sections called the Memorial, The Memorial Plaza, The Pavillion of Honour and the Visitor Centre."
Fawaz encourages other readers to visit this historic landmark, which is build over a 46,000-square-meter site, and pay homage to the country's martyrs.
