Family destination runs until September 5 with interactive attractions and workshops
Sharjah: Sharjah: Shamsa Entertainment City has opened at its new location in the vibrant community of Aljada, offering families interactive attractions.
The family entertainment destination will run until September 5 under the theme “Shamsa Festival – Where Joy Shines”, with activities designed to combine entertainment, learning and creativity for children and young visitors.
Jointly organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), Shamsa Entertainment City features several dedicated activity zones.
Taj Shamsa Studios offers workshops in drawing, design and creative crafts, while Shamsa Culinary Lab gives children hands-on opportunities to learn culinary skills and dessert-making.
The Grand Play Arena features augmented reality technology, electric bumper cars and adventure games. Children can also record their experiences on a “Wall of Gratitude” or send a “Message to Shamsa”.
More than 7,000 Shamsa-branded gifts will be distributed to children as rewards for purchases made by their families at participating shopping centres.
Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, said Sharjah Summer Promotions was designed to strengthen the emirate’s position as a family tourism destination while combining entertainment, creativity and community engagement.
The wider summer campaign spans Sharjah City, the Central Region and East Coast destinations including Khorfakkan, Kalba and Dibba Al Hisn, with more than 55 government and private-sector partners participating.
Shoppers can receive discounts of up to 75 per cent across thousands of retail outlets and shopping centres. The campaign also features more than 60 tourism packages and experiences and over 700 prizes.
Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the campaign was designed to support retailers and local markets by stimulating consumer spending, increasing commercial activity and attracting more customers, while also contributing to tourism growth.
Shamsa Entertainment City is open daily from 10am to 10pm on weekdays, with opening hours extended until 11pm on weekends.