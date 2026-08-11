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Shamsa Entertainment City opens in Aljada for Sharjah summer campaign

Family destination runs until September 5 with interactive attractions and workshops

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
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The family entertainment destination will run until September 5 under the theme “Shamsa Festival – Where Joy Shines”, with activities designed to combine entertainment, learning and creativity for children and young visitors.
The family entertainment destination will run until September 5 under the theme “Shamsa Festival – Where Joy Shines”, with activities designed to combine entertainment, learning and creativity for children and young visitors.
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Sharjah: Sharjah: Shamsa Entertainment City has opened at its new location in the vibrant community of Aljada, offering families interactive attractions.

The family entertainment destination will run until September 5 under the theme “Shamsa Festival – Where Joy Shines”, with activities designed to combine entertainment, learning and creativity for children and young visitors.

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Jointly organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), Shamsa Entertainment City features several dedicated activity zones.

Taj Shamsa Studios offers workshops in drawing, design and creative crafts, while Shamsa Culinary Lab gives children hands-on opportunities to learn culinary skills and dessert-making.

The Grand Play Arena features augmented reality technology, electric bumper cars and adventure games. Children can also record their experiences on a “Wall of Gratitude” or send a “Message to Shamsa”.

More than 7,000 Shamsa-branded gifts will be distributed to children as rewards for purchases made by their families at participating shopping centres.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, said Sharjah Summer Promotions was designed to strengthen the emirate’s position as a family tourism destination while combining entertainment, creativity and community engagement.

The wider summer campaign spans Sharjah City, the Central Region and East Coast destinations including Khorfakkan, Kalba and Dibba Al Hisn, with more than 55 government and private-sector partners participating.

Shoppers can receive discounts of up to 75 per cent across thousands of retail outlets and shopping centres. The campaign also features more than 60 tourism packages and experiences and over 700 prizes.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the campaign was designed to support retailers and local markets by stimulating consumer spending, increasing commercial activity and attracting more customers, while also contributing to tourism growth.

Shamsa Entertainment City is open daily from 10am to 10pm on weekdays, with opening hours extended until 11pm on weekends.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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