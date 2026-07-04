Sharjah Museums Authority lights up summer with camps and culture

The summer season also includes temporary exhibitions, such as the 41st Annual Exhibition of the Emirates Fine Arts Society, Urban Memory at Sharjah Art Museum until 16th July, From Oyster to Crown at Bait Al Naboodah until 31st December, 2026, and Native Plants in the UAE: The Roots of the Past to the Shades of the Present at Sharjah Heritage Museum until 29th April, 2027.