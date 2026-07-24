A will must be a part of every UAE expat's financial plan: Lawyers explain why

Many expatriates come to the UAE for work but end up building lives, businesses and families here.

Yet one important question is often overlooked: What happens to those assets, and the family left behind, if they are no longer here?

Estate planning decides who should inherit, who should manage the estate and who should step in for minor children. A will turns those decisions into legal instructions. Without one, the applicable law, as opposed to informal family discussions, determines what happens next.

The growing importance of wills for UAE residents

The UAE is home to an estimated 11.5 million people and more than 200 nationalities. As increasing numbers of expats buy property, establish businesses, and build long-term lives in the country, succession planning is becoming an essential part of family financial planning.

Lawyers say that recent legal reforms have expanded estate planning options for UAE residents. However, there is therefore no single rule for every expatriate. Religion, nationality, asset location and ownership, and the chosen registration route can affect which provisions apply. An overseas will may not, by itself, produce the intended outcome in the UAE. For a UAE will to be legally valid, it must be properly drafted and registered under the applicable UAE legal framework. Without proper registration, it may not be recognised or enforced by the UAE courts.

What should your estate plan cover?

A will is not limited to who inherits your assets. A properly structured plan should consider beneficiaries for property, bank accounts, investments, business shares and any other assets; an executor to administer the estate and coordinate with banks, courts and authorities; end-of-service (EOS) benefits, insurance policies and jointly held assets; interim and permanent guardians for minor children; business succession and continuity if owner or shareholder passes away; coordination with overseas wills and cross-border assets; and powers of attorney and other supporting legal documents, where appropriate.

Probate is the legal process through which the will is administered, and the executor is authorised to act. A will does not avoid probate, but clear drafting can simplify it. Legal practitioners note that unclear drafting using templates, conflicting documents or uncertainty over who has authority to act can complicate or delay probate process.

Guardianship and custody are not interchangeable

For parents, one of the most misunderstood areas is the difference between custody and guardianship.

Custody generally concerns a child’s everyday care and living arrangements. Guardianship covers legal responsibility and decision-making, which may include matters involving education, healthcare, travel and management of property belonging to the child.

Parents may need to consider both an interim guardian, and a permanent guardian. Under the DIFC Wills framework, both can be nominated, subject to eligibility requirements and UAE public policy.

A joint bank account is not an inheritance plan

Think your spouse will automatically inherit unrestricted access to funds in a joint account? No, the outcome can depend on the account mandate, ownership of the money, outstanding liabilities and the succession documents in place. Surviving spouse cannot access any funds until court issues a probate order naming the legal heirs.

Business owners may need more than a will

Leaving company shares to a beneficiary does not ensure business continuity plan. The company’s constitutional documents, shareholder arrangements and management structure should be reviewed alongside the will.

Depending on the circumstances, a foundation may form part of a broader succession strategy. It can help long-term ownership and governance beyond the founder’s lifetime, but specialist legal and tax advice is required.

Why planning ahead matters for families

“The risk is rarely that families have no intentions. It is that those intentions have never been translated into a document that works under the relevant UAE laws,” says Muhammad Tariq, Managing Partner of Legal Inz. “Good estate planning connects the will with the family structure, the assets and the realities the people left behind will face.”

Small drafting errors in a will can have significant consequences. An incorrectly identified beneficiary, an unsuitable executor, conflicting overseas documents or unclear guardianship wording can create uncertainty at the point the document is needed.

Effective estate planning requires legal advice coordinated with other documents and to ensure it’s suited to the family's circumstance. A lawyer should be involved in identifying the applicable legal framework, reviewing how assets are held, checking whether documents across jurisdictions work together and drafting instructions meet the selected registration authority’s requirements.

Legal Inz has spent more than 12 years advising individuals and families on DIFC and ADJD Wills, cross-border estate planning, guardianship and probate, completing over 15,000 wills and receiving more than 4,000 verified reviews across platforms.

The first step in drafting a will is a legal review of your family circumstances, assets and objectives.

Legal Inz is offering a free consultation to help individuals and families determine the most appropriate will or estate-planning structure. Visit LegalInz.com or call 800 53425 to learn more.