Revenue rose 21% to Dh23.9 billion while UAE development backlog reached Dh135.7 billion
Dubai: Emaar Properties recorded Dh26.6 billion in property sales during the first half of 2026, while its revenue backlog climbed to Dh164.9 billion, giving the Dubai developer a substantial pipeline of sales to recognise in future periods.
Revenue for the six months ended June 30 increased 21% year-on-year to Dh23.9 billion, while EBITDA rose 24% to Dh12.9 billion.
Net profit before tax increased 23% to Dh12.8 billion, compared with the same period last year.
The Dh164.9 billion property sales backlog was 13% higher year-on-year and reflects sales that are expected to be recognised as projects progress and units are delivered.
Emaar’s UAE build-to-sell business, led by Emaar Development, recorded Dh22.4 billion in property sales during the first half.
Emaar Development generated revenue of Dh13.3 billion, up 34% year-on-year, while net profit before tax increased 41% to Dh7.8 billion.
Including other UAE development operations such as Dubai Creek Harbour, consolidated revenue from the group’s UAE property development business reached Dh17.7 billion, an increase of 30%.
The UAE development revenue backlog stood at Dh135.7 billion at the end of June, up 6% from the same period in 2025.
Emaar launched 11 projects during the first half across Emaar South, Dubai Hills Estate, The Heights Country Club, The Oasis, Rashid Yachts & Marina and Expo Living. The company also announced a new Dh200 billion masterplan during the period, adding to its longer-term development pipeline.
Our first half results reflect the discipline, consistency, and long-term approach that define Emaar. Dubai never stands still, and neither do we. Every phase of the city's growth creates new opportunities to raise expectations and redefine experiences. Emaar's role is to continue building destinations that reflect Dubai's ambition while maintaining the quality, innovation, and operational excellence that have shaped our business from the beginning.Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar
The group had approximately 590 million square feet of mixed-use development land, including about 316 million square feet in the UAE.
Its international development operations recorded Dh4.2 billion in property sales during the first half, with revenue reaching Dh1.1 billion, up 8% year-on-year.
International operations accounted for about 4.6% of Emaar’s total revenue during the period, with Egypt and India among its key markets.
Emaar’s shopping malls, retail and commercial leasing business generated Dh3.5 billion in revenue during the first half, an increase of 9% year-on-year.
EBITDA from the segment rose 10% to Dh3.1 billion, while average occupancy across the portfolio remained at about 98% at the end of June.
The company said leasing income remained supported by a predominantly base-rent structure despite a moderation in tenant sales.
Emaar’s hospitality, leisure and entertainment business generated Dh1.6 billion in revenue during the period, while its UAE hotels recorded average occupancy of 60%.
The group said softer international tourism flows affected the hospitality portfolio, with local and domestic demand providing some support.
Recurring revenue from Emaar’s malls, hospitality, leisure, entertainment and commercial leasing assets stood at Dh5.1 billion, broadly unchanged from the first half of 2025.
EBITDA from the recurring revenue portfolio was Dh4 billion and accounted for about 31% of total group EBITDA.