The revised operating hours will affect approximately 124,000 paid public parking spaces across the emirate. Parking fees will now apply from 8am until midnight, although fee structures and operating mechanisms may differ in smart parking zones located across various areas of the emirate, particularly tourist destinations.

Hamed Al Qaed, Director of the Public Parking Department at Sharjah City Municipality, said the decision was introduced in response to growing demand for public parking services across the emirate's cities and to keep pace with Sharjah's urban, demographic and tourism growth.

He said the municipality conducted an extensive study of parking patterns, occupancy rates and demand levels in different areas before implementing the change. The study also included benchmarking exercises and took into consideration feedback received from residents and visitors.

He noted that holders of seasonal parking subscriptions, as well as visitors to restaurants and cafeterias, often struggle to find available parking after 10pm, making it necessary to enhance parking systems and improve efficiency for residents and visitors alike.

The extended hours are expected to encourage better use of public parking spaces, reduce random and illegal parking, and increase parking turnover in busy commercial and high-demand areas. The measure is also aimed at improving services in residential and commercial districts while supporting Sharjah's appeal as a tourism destination and a preferred place to live and spend leisure time.

Sharjah City Municipality urged motorists to adhere to the revised parking hours and pay parking fees through available channels, including SMS services and the Sharjah Digital application. Residents and visitors were also encouraged to take advantage of seasonal parking subscriptions, which can be obtained quickly and conveniently through the municipality's services.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.