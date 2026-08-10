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Abu Dhabi and Dubai parking systems move closer to unified digital access

Drivers could access parking services and pay fees through integrated digital channels

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Abu Dhabi and Dubai parking systems move closer to unified digital access

Dubai: Drivers moving between Abu Dhabi and Dubai could see a more integrated parking experience after Q Mobility and Parkin signed an agreement to connect their digital parking ecosystems and explore joint smart parking services.

Q Mobility, which operates public parking in Abu Dhabi, and Dubai’s Parkin will work on integrating their systems and digital platforms to give residents and visitors a unified and secure way to access parking services and pay fees through integrated digital channels.

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The Memorandum of Understanding brings together the largest public parking operators in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with both companies planning to develop a roadmap covering joint initiatives and pilot projects.

Digital payments and parking access

The integration focuses on making parking services easier to access across the two cities, while improving how occupancy and demand are managed.

Artificial intelligence, data analytics and other digital tools will be considered to forecast parking demand, manage occupancy and improve service quality.

Through this MoU, we are establishing a framework to explore opportunities that enhance the parking experience, improve convenience for residents and visitors, and strengthen integration between our respective mobility ecosystems
Mohamed Husain Karmastaji, Chief Executive Officer of Q Mobility

The agreement does not detail when the integrated services will become available, with the two operators first set to develop a roadmap and assess potential pilot projects.

Parking operators to share expertise

Q Mobility and Parkin will also explore mechanisms for exchanging data and technical expertise, subject to applicable regulations and data-protection requirements.

The companies plan to assess new parking management technologies, improve the use of existing infrastructure and strengthen the long-term readiness of parking facilities.

This agreement represents a strategic milestone in the development of the UAE’s parking sector, bringing together the largest public parking operators in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It will enable us to combine our expertise and capabilities to develop an integrated and pioneering model for smart parking management and operations.
Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Parkin

The partnership will also examine governance and operational practices that could be applied across their respective networks while supporting wider integration between the mobility systems of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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