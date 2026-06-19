Drivers pay automatically through DARB Wallet using number plate recognition
Q Mobility has announced the launch of the Free Flow Paid Parking System at Mushrif Mall in collaboration with Line Investments & Property SP LLC, to enhance visitor experience and deploy advanced digital solutions for parking management.
The system enables automatic payment for parking fees through the user’s DARB wallet, helping to improve traffic flow inside the mall, reduce congestion in parking areas, and make it easier to locate available spaces, offering a smoother and more convenient parking experience for shoppers and visitors.
The Free Flow will be activated starting Tuesday 23 June 2026, as part of Q Mobility’s strategy to expand the system across key locations and major destinations in the emirate. This initiative supports the development of advanced digital infrastructure that improves mobility efficiency and reinforces the vision of smart cities.
The Free Flow relies on an advanced technological ecosystempowered by artificial intelligence, and automatic license plate recognition. Parking duration is calculated automatically when a vehicle enters the parking, and fees are deducted directly from the user’s DARB wallet upon exit, without the need for SMS or physical payment machines. This provides a seamless and fully integrated digital experience that enhances user convenience and service quality.
Q Mobility also encourages users to ensure they have sufficient balance in their DARB wallet before using the service, to guarantee smooth payments and avoid any fines resulting from unpaid parking fees.
Mohamed Karmastaji, CEO of Q Mobility, said: “The activation of the Free Flow Paid Parking system at Mushrif Mall represents a new step in our journey toward delivering smart and integrated mobility solutions that serve various destinations and facilities across Abu Dhabi. This project reflects our commitment to providing innovative digital services and solutions to the private sector, contributing to enhanced operational efficiency, improved user experience, and supporting the sustainable growth of our partners”.
Commenting on the launch, Wajeb Khoury, Director of Line Investments & Property Sole Proprietorship LLC, said: "At Line Investments, we continuously strive to enhance the customer journey across our destinations through innovation and technology. The introduction of the Free Flow Paid Parking System at Mushrif Mall reflects our commitment to providing visitors with smart, seamless, and convenient experiences while improving operational efficiency across the property".
Biju George, General Manager of Line Investments & Property Sole Proprietorship LLC – Abu Dhabi Region,added: "Mushrif Mall remains focused on delivering exceptional customer experiences. This new parking solution will simplify access to the mall, improve traffic movement, and contribute to a more convenient and enjoyable visit for our shoppers and guests".