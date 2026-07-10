Inside Abu Dhabi Mall’s Ripe Market, where local creativity takes centre stage

Discover home-grown brands and handcrafted finds at Abu Dhabi Mall's Ripe Market
Dubai: If your idea of a perfect weekend includes discovering one-of-a-kind finds, chatting with the people who made them and supporting local businesses, the Ripe Market at Abu Dhabi Mall is worth adding to your calendar.
Running over three weekends in July, the indoor market transforms part of the mall into a lively hub of creativity, bringing together home-grown brands, artisans and entrepreneurs from across the UAE. From handcrafted leather bags and jewellery to skincare, home décor and fashion, every stall has a story waiting to be told.
What makes the Ripe Market different is the people behind the products. Rather than shopping from shelves, visitors meet the makers themselves, many of whom have turned lifelong passions or side projects into thriving small businesses.
Among them is Barnali Goswami, a retired engineer who swapped technical drawings for timeless design. She now creates premium leather handbags handcrafted by skilled artisans in India, blending contemporary style with traditional craftsmanship. Every piece reflects a slower, more thoughtful approach to fashion, where quality and craftsmanship come before trends.
Walking through the market feels less like browsing a shopping centre and more like wandering through a community gathering. Vendors eagerly share the inspiration behind their creations, while visitors take their time discovering products they won’t find in mainstream retail stores.
The market also highlights the growing appetite for locally made and independently designed products in the UAE. For many small business owners, events like Ripe Market provide an opportunity to connect directly with customers, build loyal communities and introduce their brands to new audiences.
Whether you’re looking for a thoughtful gift, a unique addition to your wardrobe or simply a different way to spend the weekend, the market offers a refreshing alternative to the usual shopping experience.
The Ripe Market at Abu Dhabi Mall is open from 10am to 9pm on July 4–5, 11–12 and 18–19, making it an easy stop for families, friends or anyone looking to support local talent while discovering something special.