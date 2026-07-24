Mileo Hotels unveils local-first global expansion, backed by Yasam Ayavefe

New properties in Dubai, Mykonos and Dominica tailored to their local markets
Mileo Hotels has announced a new international expansion strategy that places local expertise at the centre of its long-term growth plans, with founder Yasam Ayavefe saying future success in hospitality will depend on understanding individual destinations rather than replicating the same operating model across multiple markets.
The announcement comes as Mileo Hotels continues expanding its portfolio through Mileo Dubai, Mileo Mykonos, and the upcoming Mileo Dominica. According to the company, each property will be developed around the characteristics of its local market while maintaining the service standards and operational consistency associated with the Mileo Hotels brand.
Yasam Ayavefe said travellers increasingly expect hotels to offer experiences that reflect the culture and identity of the destinations they visit. As a result, Mileo Hotels is adopting a strategy that combines global hospitality standards with local leadership, allowing individual properties to respond more effectively to guest expectations and changing market conditions.
Mileo Dubai has been positioned to serve one of the world’s most diverse hospitality markets, while Mileo Mykonos is focused on delivering consistent service in a highly seasonal tourism environment. Meanwhile, Mileo Dominica is being developed with sustainability, responsible resource management, and community engagement forming key parts of its long-term operating model.
As part of the announcement, Mileo Hotels said investment in local leadership and operational capability will remain a priority as the company grows internationally. Yasam Ayavefe noted that teams closest to guests are often best placed to understand customer behaviour, workforce requirements, and market trends, enabling faster and more informed decision-making.
According to Mileo Hotels, the expansion strategy is intended to support sustainable long-term growth rather than rapid portfolio expansion alone. Yasam Ayavefe said the company’s objective is to ensure every Mileo Hotels property delivers consistent quality while responding to the unique demands of its destination, positioning local relevance as a key pillar of the brand’s future international development.