GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

Dubai’s 350-metre Trump tower moves into next construction phase

Enabling works are due in September before podium construction moves ahead

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai’s 350-metre Trump tower moves into next construction phase

Dubai: Construction of the Trump International Hotel & Tower, Dubai is moving into its next phase after developer Dar Global appointed Gulf Asia Contracting to build the project’s podium.

The contract award follows progress on the enabling works, which are scheduled for completion in September 2026.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Located on Sheikh Zayed Road at the gateway to Downtown Dubai, the development will rise approximately 350 metres across 80 floors and include a hotel, branded residences and a private members’ club.

Podium contractor appointed

Dar Global said the project continues to advance according to schedule, with the podium appointment marking the next stage of construction.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said the company would continue working with established regional contractors during the development.

Following the successful completion of our enabling works, we are pleased to appoint Gulf Asia Contracting to deliver the podium construction for Trump International Hotel & Tower, Dubai. This marks another important milestone as the project continues to progress according to plan and reflects our commitment to partnering with leading contractors to deliver exceptional quality throughout every stage of development
Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global

Tower to rise across 80 floors

Introduced in April 2025, Trump International Hotel & Tower, Dubai will combine hospitality facilities with luxury residences and private members’ amenities.

The tower is planned to feature Dubai’s highest outdoor swimming pool and two signature penthouses inspired by Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York.

Residents and hotel guests will have views across Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai and the Arabian Gulf.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The Jeddah Economic City (JEC) Tower is racing to claim the crown as the tallest man-made structure on the planet, setting its sights on towering over Dubai's iconic 828-metre Burj Khalifa. Buckle up, skyscrapers watchers — this one's reaching beyond the clouds.

Jeddah Tower on course to set tallest building record?

2m read
Superskyscrapers: Combo photo shows artists' impression of some of the upcoming supertall buildings under construction in the UAE (from left): The 131-storey Burj Azizi; Downtown Tower (part of the Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti); the 595-metre Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences in Business Bay; and Select Group's Six Senses project in Dubai Marina.

Top 10 tallest under-construction skyscrapers in UAE

5m read
Is a hotel liable for money stolen from a room safe?

Is a hotel liable for money stolen from a room safe?

2m read
Chabahar port tower appears damaged after repeated US strikes

New image reveals Iran’s Chabahar tower strike damage

3m read