Enabling works are due in September before podium construction moves ahead
Dubai: Construction of the Trump International Hotel & Tower, Dubai is moving into its next phase after developer Dar Global appointed Gulf Asia Contracting to build the project’s podium.
The contract award follows progress on the enabling works, which are scheduled for completion in September 2026.
Located on Sheikh Zayed Road at the gateway to Downtown Dubai, the development will rise approximately 350 metres across 80 floors and include a hotel, branded residences and a private members’ club.
Dar Global said the project continues to advance according to schedule, with the podium appointment marking the next stage of construction.
Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said the company would continue working with established regional contractors during the development.
Following the successful completion of our enabling works, we are pleased to appoint Gulf Asia Contracting to deliver the podium construction for Trump International Hotel & Tower, Dubai. This marks another important milestone as the project continues to progress according to plan and reflects our commitment to partnering with leading contractors to deliver exceptional quality throughout every stage of developmentZiad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global
Introduced in April 2025, Trump International Hotel & Tower, Dubai will combine hospitality facilities with luxury residences and private members’ amenities.
The tower is planned to feature Dubai’s highest outdoor swimming pool and two signature penthouses inspired by Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York.
Residents and hotel guests will have views across Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai and the Arabian Gulf.