US Defence Secretary shares image showing damage to Chabahar port tower after strikes
The US expanded its airstrike campaign against Iran on Friday, targeting infrastructure including bridges and a key port facility as tensions over the Strait of Hormuz continued to escalate.
A surveillance tower at Iran’s Chabahar port on the Gulf of Oman appeared to collapse after repeated US strikes on the facility, according to an image shared by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.
The image had earlier circulated on social media before being shared by Hegseth. Iranian state media confirmed a third round of strikes on the facility but did not immediately acknowledge the reported collapse of the tower.
Iran said the tower was used to monitor commercial traffic at the port, while the facility is also linked to operations by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.
Chabahar port, a key trade route for landlocked Afghanistan, has previously been targeted in US strikes. India has supported the development of the strategic port.
US airstrikes also targeted several bridges in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province, including routes connected to Bandar Khamir near the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reported.
The reported targets included:
Gariveh Bridge connecting Bandar Abbas with Khmeir and Lar
A bridge near Latidan village
Two bridges on the Kahoorestan–Lar route
A partially constructed bridge linking Bandar-e Khamir, Keshar and Bandar Abbas
A bridge in Maru village, Khmeir district
Local authorities urged residents to avoid the affected areas to allow emergency teams to operate.
Iranian media also reported damage to a railway junction in Bandar Abbas and power lines in the city and nearby areas.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the latest operation marked the sixth consecutive night of US strikes against Iran.
The command said US forces, including fighter jets, aerial drones and warships, launched precision strikes on dozens of Iranian military targets, including coastal surveillance sites, air defence systems, military logistics infrastructure and maritime capabilities.
CENTCOM said the strikes were aimed at further degrading Iran’s military capabilities and holding Tehran accountable for recent attacks on commercial shipping.
“More than 50,000 US service members are operating across the Middle East and remain vigilant, lethal and ready,” the command said.
Iran’s military said it launched drone attacks targeting US military deployment sites and logistical support centres in Kuwait.
In a statement carried by Iran’s Fars news agency, the military said it remained prepared to respond to threats and would stand with “vigilance and authority” against pressure or attacks.
US Central Command said US Marines boarded a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman as part of enforcement of a US naval blockade against Iran.
CENTCOM said US forces had redirected three commercial vessels, disabled one vessel that failed to comply and boarded another to ensure compliance.
The command said the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters remain open, except for vessels attempting to breach the blockade.
The latest developments come as Washington and Tehran remain locked in a military confrontation centred around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil shipments.
The White House said the US blockade applies only to vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports, while American forces remain deployed in the region to enforce restrictions.
Iran has warned it could target US infrastructure across West Asia if Iranian sites come under attack, accusing Washington of increasing instability in the region.