US strikes hit Chabahar port control and Bampur garrison in Iran’s southeast
Two projectiles struck the southeastern Iranian cities of Rask and Chabahar in Sistan and Baluchestan province late on Wednesday, with Iranian media reporting explosions. Few immediate details were provided on the damage or casualties.
Subsequent reporting by Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency indicates that the Chabahar Port's maritime traffic control centre was hit in a renewed US strike, while Iranian authorities also reported attacks elsewhere in the province, including the Bampur Army garrison.
Tasnim said at least seven Iranian military personnel were killed in the Bampur strike.
The incidents come amid an intensifying US-Iran conflict, with southeastern Iran emerging as a new theater of military operations beyond the Strait of Hormuz.
Chabahar is strategically significant because it is Iran's only deep-water ocean port on the Gulf of Oman, lying outside the Strait of Hormuz and serving as a key commercial and naval hub.
Rask, located farther inland near the Pakistan border, has long hosted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) facilities and has previously been the site of militant attacks.
Iranian authorities have not yet officially attributed the latest strikes to a specific actor, although state and semi-official media have described them as part of ongoing US military operations. Independent verification of the claims remains limited.