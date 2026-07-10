Why everyone is bedazzling everything right now — and logging off while they do it

The viral bedazzling trend that's replacing scrolling with creativity
Dubai: The latest social media obsession isn’t about spending more time on your phone. Ironically, it’s helping people put it down.
A phone case covered in crystals. A sparkly hairbrush. A glittering lip gloss. Even a lighter.
If your TikTok or Instagram feed has looked a little shinier lately, you’re not imagining it. Bedazzling, the art of decorating everyday items with rhinestones and crystals, has become one of social media’s biggest DIY trends, with creators transforming ordinary objects into glittering accessories.
But while the trend was born online, many are discovering its biggest appeal begins when the phone is switched off.
For a growing number of young women, bedazzling has become less about chasing the perfect viral video and more about slowing down, getting creative and finding a hobby that doesn’t involve endless scrolling.
Aldana Almansoori, 23, was first inspired after seeing sparkling creations across social media.
I kept seeing bedazzled items online, and I thought they looked really pretty and unique,” she says. “Instead of buying them, I wanted to try making my own and add my personal style to everyday things.
Instead of encouraging people to consume more content, it inspires them to create something with their own hands. The irony isn’t lost on those taking part: a trend that exploded because of social media is now giving people one more reason to step away from it.
Whether it’s a crystal-covered phone case, a sparkling hairbrush or an unexpectedly glamorous lighter, the finished product is only part of the reward.
The real transformation might just be swapping an hour of doomscrolling for an hour spent creating something that’s entirely your own.