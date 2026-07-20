2 days to Galaxy unpacked: Samsung's countdown begins with a new shape

Scroll. Watch. Swipe. Repeat.

Be honest: when was the last time you actually used your phone to make a phone call?

These days, our phones are where we scroll, stream, shop, read, create and connect. A coffee break turns into a scroll through social media. A commute turns into an episode, a reel, a chapter. Somewhere along the way, the smartphone became less of a phone and more of a window into everything we care about.

And yet, for a device we hold this closely, its shape hasn't changed all that much to match.

In two days, Samsung is set to unveil the next chapter in Galaxy innovation, one built to challenge the way we think about what a smartphone should even look like.

For years, innovation has been measured in faster processors, sharper cameras, longer battery life. But what if the next real leap isn't another feature at all? What if it's a new way of holding the screen itself, one that shifts shape depending on whether you're checking a message or losing yourself in a film?

Samsung has spent seven generations refining what a foldable device can be, from the uncertainty of that first folding screen to a category now considered central to where mobile design is headed. That kind of track record isn't built on a single big idea. It's built on the years of engineering in between, the hinges, the materials, the display science, that most people never see but every user eventually feels.

Samsung has spent the better part of a decade redefining what's possible with foldable devices. Now, all signs point to its boldest evolution of the category yet, a form built specifically around how content actually moves through a day: quick glances, longer sessions, and everything in between.

The details remain under wraps. But if you've ever wished your phone felt better suited to the way you actually live in it, July 22 is the date to watch.