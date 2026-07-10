8 things to do in Dubai this weekend: World Cup screenings, pizza workshops and more

From brunching to trivia skills, there's plenty happening this weekend in Dubai
The weekend is finally here, and if you're wondering how to make the most of it, Dubai isn't making the decision easy. From cheering on your favourite team at FIFA World Cup screenings to brunching in DIFC, testing your trivia skills or letting the little ones become pizza chefs, there's plenty happening across the city. Here's your guide to seven fun things to do this weekend.
Nothing beats watching a World Cup match with a crowd, giant screens and plenty of comfort food. Lakeview at Dubai Creek Resort is screening selected FIFA World Cup matches, complete with a special match-day menu and a "Spin the Wheel" promotion with prizes including football jerseys, Heineken merchandise and even a FIFA World Cup 2026 Host Cities Collector's Ball.
Where: Lakeview, Dubai Creek Clubhouse, Dubai Creek Resort
When:
Friday, July 10, 12am: France vs Morocco
Friday, July 10, 11pm: Spain vs Belgium
Sunday, July 12, 1am: Norway vs England
What to eat:
Non-veg sharing platter: Dh180
Veg sharing platter: Dh150
Bucket + chili nachos: AED 225
If your idea of the perfect football night involves multiple HD screens, and prizes, Offside at JA Ocean View Hotel has you covered.
Where: Offside, JA Ocean View Hotel, JBR
When: Throughout the FIFA World Cup
Bonus: Watch from the dedicated fan lounge or your own private viewing space.
Need a school holiday activity that doesn't involve screens? Organic Foods & Café's popular Kids' Pizza Workshops are back, letting children roll, top and bake their own pizzas from scratch.
Suitable for children aged three and above, every little chef gets to customise their pizza with fresh ingredients, including vegan cheese options.
Where:
The Greens
Cityland Mall
Golden Mile
When (this weekend):
Friday, July 10 — The Greens, 4pm
Saturday, July 11 — Cityland Mall, 11am
Saturday, July 12 — Golden Mile, 11am
Price: Dh30 per child
If you're swapping football jerseys for chic DIFC vibes, Shanghai Me's new Maneki Brunch brings together Japanese and Chinese favourites with music and a lively social atmosphere.
Expect sushi platters, dim sum, Wagyu dishes, seafood and desserts—all inspired by the lucky Maneki Neko.
Where: Shanghai Me, DIFC
When: Every Saturday, 12.30pm–4pm
Who says business lunches have to end early? Shanghai Me has extended its popular lunch menu until 6pm, making it ideal for leisurely catch-ups or late meetings.
Choose from dishes including Grilled Miso Silver Cod, Wok Shrimp in Chili Sauce and Steamed Dim Sum.
Where: Shanghai Me, DIFC
When: Monday to Saturday, 12pm–6pm
Prices:
Dh130 (soup, starter and main)
Dh170 (includes dessert)
Japanese comfort food fans have something to look forward to. Marugame Udon is opening four new UAE branches after a successful first year.
The new locations include:
Dubai Mall
BurJuman
Ibn Battuta Mall
Al Wahda Mall (Abu Dhabi)
Expect freshly made udon prepared in front of diners.
Prices:
Udon bowls: From Dh21
Tempura: From Dh7
7) Put your general knowledge to the test
Forget another movie night, why not battle it out over trivia instead? Round up your smartest (or funniest) friends and head to Urban Bar Deli at Edge by Rotana, DAMAC Hills 2 for a lively Quiz Night packed with brain-bending questions, plenty of laughs and prizes for the winning team.
Where: Urban Bar Deli, Edge by Rotana, DAMAC Hills 2
When: Every Friday
Golden hour deserves something a little more special than your usual coffee run. At Solara in Address Dubai Mall, you can ease into the evening with the Solara Sunset Ritual, a relaxed experience featuring two signature beverages paired with three carefully curated small bites, all served against the backdrop of Downtown Dubai.
Where: Solara, Address Dubai Mall
When: Daily, 5pm–7pm
Price: Dh99 per person
So, if you're sharing loaded nachos during a football match or brunching over sushi in DIFC or watching your little one proudly pull a homemade pizza from the oven, this weekend is packed with delicious reasons to head out.
From late-night World Cup action to family-friendly workshops and new dining experiences, Dubai's calendar is serving up something for every mood.