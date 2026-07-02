10 things to do in Dubai this weekend, from free concerts and icecream to World Cup screenings

If you want your football with a bit of theatre, The List Bar is leaning right into the World Cup. Every match plays out on big screens, and the bar turns the game into a party: every goal and card on screen unlocks drinks for Dh33 for a limited window, so keep one eye on the pitch. Turn up in your team jersey for 50 per cent off your second house bottled beverage, and if you can call the final score, you could win a free bucket of drinks. There is a 90-minute free-flow package at Dh149 during live matches, all-day bottles from Dh30, and a Burger and drink combo for Dh119.