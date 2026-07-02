10 things to do in Dubai this weekend, from free concerts and icecream to World Cup screenings

From free DSS concerts to World Cup screenings, here's how to spend the weekend in Dubai
Dubai: The weekend is nearly here, and the city has plenty on. Dubai Summer Surprises has just kicked off, the World Cup is in full swing, and there is everything from a night at the opera to a family beach day to fill the days ahead. Here are 10 ideas.
Dubai Summer Surprises opens with free live music, and Dubai Hills Mall has one of the best bills of the weekend. Friday night belongs to Amanda Maalouf, the Lebanese singer now based in Dubai who has quietly become one of the city's most in-demand voices, and who closed out the Dubai World Cup in March with an orchestral rendition of a beloved Emirati song at Meydan. Following her is Saif Al Ali, an Emirati oud player and singer with the National Orchestra whose classical training and love of Mohammed Abdel Wahab and Umm Kulthum shape a sound that bridges old and new. Best of all, it will not cost you a thing.
When: Amanda Maalouf, 3 July, 7pm to 8pm. Saif Al Ali, 3 July, 9pm to 10pm Where: Dubai Hills Mall Price: Free
For a proper night out, "Muntazah Al Khairan" brings big laughs to the Dubai Opera stage on Saturday. The Arabic-language production, presented by Al Qaiser, follows an eclectic cast of characters who arrive at Khairan Resort hoping to relax, only for their plans to collapse into one comic mishap after another. It is a lively, family-friendly show, with children aged three and over welcome (each needs a ticket).
When: Saturday 4 July, 8.30pm Where: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai Price: From Dh194
If you want your football with a bit of theatre, The List Bar is leaning right into the World Cup. Every match plays out on big screens, and the bar turns the game into a party: every goal and card on screen unlocks drinks for Dh33 for a limited window, so keep one eye on the pitch. Turn up in your team jersey for 50 per cent off your second house bottled beverage, and if you can call the final score, you could win a free bucket of drinks. There is a 90-minute free-flow package at Dh149 during live matches, all-day bottles from Dh30, and a Burger and drink combo for Dh119.
When: Throughout the World Cup, on match days Where: The List Bar, Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel Price: Drinks from Dh30, World Cup package Dh149
For a match-day set-up with a British pub feel, The Underground Pub has a giant projector and several oversized screens so you will not miss a moment. The clever part is the combo: a hearty burger and an ice-cold drink for Dh115, which also comes with complimentary access to the resort's pool and private beach. Football in the evening, sun and sand by day.
When: Throughout the FIFA World Cup Where: The Underground Pub, Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, JBR Price: Dh115 per person
For something more romantic, Thiptara brings the spirit of Bangkok to Downtown, with tables overlooking the Dubai Fountain and the Burj Khalifa. The set-up is a three or four course Thai sharing menu built for couples and small groups, all bold flavours and warm hospitality against one of the best backdrops in the city. Time your table around a fountain show.
When: Daily, 6.30pm to 11pm Where: Thiptara, Palace Downtown Price: Dh195 for three courses, Dh225 for four. Mocktails Dh75, beverages Dh150
Gather your sharpest friends and head to Urban Bar Deli for a Friday night of trivia, prizes and a lively crowd. There are food and drink offers to keep you going, and the mood is friendly whether you are there to win or just to laugh through the rounds. Reservations on +971 50 972 4536.
When: Every Friday Where: Urban Bar Deli, Edge by Rotana, DAMAC Hills 2 Price: Free entry, book ahead
If trivia is not your thing, the same venue runs Music Bingo, hosted by Billy The Quiz. Swap quiz answers for the songs that defined your youth, grab a pen and a few friends, and settle in for a nostalgic night out.
When: 8pm, every other Friday Where: Urban Bar Deli, Edge by Rotana, DAMAC Hills 2 Price: Free entry, book ahead
Planning further than the weekend, then Centara Mirage Beach Resort on the Dubai Islands waterfront has a flash sale. Book between 6 and 10 July and you get 50 per cent off the room rate plus complimentary breakfast, with stays valid all the way through to 4 January. The pull for families is the waterpark, with a lazy river, lagoon pools and waterslides, plus four kids' clubs, while adults get up to 15 per cent off at the Spa Cenvaree and across the resort's nine restaurants.
When: Book 6 to 10 July, stays valid until 4 January Where: Centara Mirage Beach Resort, Dubai Islands Price: 50 per cent off room rates, breakfast included
Over at Dubai Harbour, the newly opened Café du Port is sweetening every visit this month. Inspired by the laid-back café terraces of the Côte d'Azur, it does slow mornings well, from healthy bowls and homemade juices to omelettes and oeufs en cocotte. Best of all, every order this July comes with a free treat: your choice of a pistachio-topped soft serve or a lighter zero-sugar riz au lait.
When: Throughout July, 7am to 8pm daily Where: Café du Port, Bay Marina, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina Price: Free treat with every order
For a low-key start, The Daily at Rove Hotels does a freshly prepared breakfast that comes with unlimited tea and coffee until 6pm. It makes an easy spot for a slow weekend catch-up, a work session or a long chat that stretches into the afternoon.
When: Daily until 31 August Where: The Daily, all Rove Hotels across the UAE Price: Dh69 per person
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