Over at City Centre Mirdif, the two nights belong to two of the biggest names in Arabic pop. Rahma Riad, an Iraqi singer whose ballad "Waed Menni" has clocked more than 148 million views on YouTube, opens the weekend. She featured on the official 2022 World Cup soundtrack "Light the Sky" alongside Balqees and Nora Fatehi, and shares an unlikely piece of history with the next night's headliner: both were finalists on the same 2010 season of Star Academy.