Dubai Summer Surprises 2026 opens July 2 with 90 per cent sales, concerts and cash prizes

DSS 2026 introduces several fresh additions alongside its returning favourites. The DSS Luxe Edition makes its debut as a premium shopping experience featuring luxury pop-ups, exclusive brand previews, and personalised services. The Back-to-School Carnival on 7 to 8 August brings family entertainment and live performances ahead of the new academic year, while the DSS Performance Arts Fest runs across three weekends from 24 July to 16 August with live shows, parades, acrobatics, and aerial acts at select malls. A standout new addition is Win Your Home in Dubai, a citywide campaign giving shoppers the chance to win one of 12 residential units from Binghatti Developers, with a two-bedroom apartment as the grand prize.