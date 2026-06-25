Dubai Summer Surprises 2026 opens July 2 with 90 per cent sales, concerts and cash prizes

Citywide festival blends mega discounts, live concerts, dining deals and family fun
Dubai: Dubai's most anticipated summer festival is back. Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2026 runs from 2 July to 30 August, bringing 60 days of shopping, entertainment, dining, and family experiences across the city under the theme "Make it a Dubai Summer." Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the 29th edition blends massive retail discounts, live concerts, culinary events, and staycation deals into one citywide celebration for residents and visitors alike.
The festival opens with a packed weekend of live performances across the city. Dubai Hills Mall hosts free concerts by Emirati artists Saif Al Ali on 3 July and Arqam Al Abri on 4 July, while Mirdif City Centre welcomes Iraqi pop singer Rahma Riad and Star Academy winner Nassif Zeytoun over the same weekend. Fans of Khaleeji music can catch Samratna by Mohamed Al Bakri at Mall of the Emirates on 3 July, while families can enjoy the nostalgic Assem Sukkar Spacetoon Concert at JAFZA One on 4 July. Theatre lovers can also book tickets for Khairan Resort, a Kuwaiti comedy running at Dubai Opera from 3 to 4 July.
No DSS edition is complete without Dubai's most beloved mascots. Modesh and Dana return this summer with school visits and surprise appearances across the city's leading attractions. Modesh World at Dubai World Trade Centre runs from 3 July to 23 August, offering families an integrated experience across the Fun Zone, Modesh Market, and Family Zone. Shoppers can also enter the Modesh Scholarship programme for a chance to win one of 10 scholarships each valued at Dh 20,000.
DSS 2026 introduces several fresh additions alongside its returning favourites. The DSS Luxe Edition makes its debut as a premium shopping experience featuring luxury pop-ups, exclusive brand previews, and personalised services. The Back-to-School Carnival on 7 to 8 August brings family entertainment and live performances ahead of the new academic year, while the DSS Performance Arts Fest runs across three weekends from 24 July to 16 August with live shows, parades, acrobatics, and aerial acts at select malls. A standout new addition is Win Your Home in Dubai, a citywide campaign giving shoppers the chance to win one of 12 residential units from Binghatti Developers, with a two-bedroom apartment as the grand prize.
Retail sits at the heart of DSS 2026. The Great Dubai Summer Sale delivers discounts of up to 90 percent across the city, with dedicated flash sale weekends covering gold, electronics, beauty, home furnishings, and fashion. The Back to School season runs from 3 to 30 August with deals on student essentials, technology, and family needs.
Beyond the sales, shoppers have plenty of ways to win. DSS Daily Surprises offers one-day-only deals revealed just 24 hours in advance, while the Lucky Receipt promotion rewards shoppers spending Dh 300 or more with daily prizes. The DSS Mega Raffles with ENOC give entrants a chance to win a 2026 Dongfeng 007 or share Dh 500,000 in cash prizes, and the City of Gold promotion gives jewellery shoppers spending Dh500 a shot at winning 3 kilograms of gold. The DSS Digital Raffle offers Exeed cars across nine draws running from 2 July to 29 August.
Dubai's culinary scene takes centre stage with two returning fan favourites. Summer Restaurant Week runs from 13 July to 2 August, inviting diners to explore specially curated menus at some of the city's most popular restaurants. Following that, the beloved 10 Dirham Dish promotion returns from 3 to 30 August, offering select signature dishes at participating venues across Dubai for just Dh 10 making it easier than ever to discover new restaurants and revisit local favourites throughout the summer.
Entertainment runs throughout the entire festival. The Beat the Heat concert series returns for its fifth season at Dubai World Trade Centre, featuring Cairokee on 11 July, Dystinct and Issam Najjar on 18 July, Sultan Murshed and Talal Sam on 25 July, Rasha Rizk on 1 August, and Al Shami and Leen Hayek on 8 August. Closing weekend delivers one of the summer's biggest moments as Kuwait's legendary Miami Band brings The Miami Show to Coca-Cola Arena on 29 August in their largest international staging to date. The same evening, comedian Atul Khatri performs at Emirates Theatre with a mix of new material and fan-favourite routines.
Other highlights include the Candlelight Concert at Madinat Jumeirah on 11 July, the Madagascar Parade at Dubai Festival City Mall, and the K-pop Demon Hunters Pop-Up at City Centre Mirdif from 9 to 19 July.
DSS 2026 invites residents and visitors to enjoy a full summer escape without leaving the city. Nearly 100 hotel and attraction deals are available across Dubai, ranging from five-star resorts to budget-friendly options. In line with the UAE's Year of the Family, participating hotels are offering dedicated family programming designed to bring generations together. Exclusive UAE Resident deals are also available throughout the season.
Staying active this summer is easier than ever. Dubai Mallathons transform leading shopping destinations into indoor activity hubs combining runs, music, entertainment, and family-friendly fun. FIFA World Cup-themed activations will also appear across the city, bringing communities together through immersive fan experiences and celebrations throughout the summer.