Pope Leo shares how Christians can strengthen faith this summer

Believers urged to use the summer to grow spiritually, remember those who are suffering
Dubai: As many people go for their summer holidays, Pope Leo XIV has encouraged Christians to use the season as an opportunity to deepen their faith through acts of mercy, simplicity, and service to others.
In the July/August edition of the Italian magazine Piazza San Pietro, cited by Vatican News, the Pope has responded to a letter from Maurizio, a reader from Rome, who asked how he could make the summer months a time of authentic spiritual growth.
In his letter, Maurizio has reflected on the challenges of today's world, describing it as “faster and more efficient than ever, but often superficial and distracted.”
He has also referred to wars and global instability, saying he wanted to spend the summer not only resting but also rediscovering “a deeper dimension” of his inner life and “an authentic space for encountering God the Father.”
“I often wonder how it is possible to live and nurture a more conscious and authentic spirituality, one that can translate into concrete acts of love and responsible respect for others,” stated Maurizio.
In his response, Pope Leo has first drawn attention to people who are unable to enjoy even a brief period of rest because of hardship.
“Let us think of the sick, of those who have lost hope in life, of those overwhelmed by the pain of losing loved ones, of the victims of war, hatred, terrorism, and violence, of those persecuted for their faith and for justice, of prisoners, of those who have lost their jobs or their homes, and of migrants who are not welcomed with humanity,” said the Pope.
He has noted that holidays should be a time of respite from work and daily worries, allowing people to experience genuine friendship and companionship.
To strengthen one's faith, Pope Leo has urged Christians to “make use also of the summer to live out the Gospel of peace and mercy.”
He has wished that the holiday season would become “an opportunity for fruitful social and religious experiences” for families, young people, and older adults, while helping them deepen their mission in both the Church and society.
Moreover, he has advised families not to leave the elderly alone during the holidays and hoped the sick would continue to receive the support of relatives and volunteers.
Addressing volunteers, Pope Leo has told them to continue serving people in need.
“Commit yourselves to bringing humanity and hope to those who suffer, and you will see the fruits of grace. You will discover how much love will fill your lives, how much joy, how much happiness,” shared the Pope.
Additionally, he has reminded Christians of their responsibility to “bear witness to evangelical poverty” when serving the poor, describing such service as one rendered “to Christ himself.”
Meanwhile, the Pontiff has emphasised to believers to avoid turning holidays into a time of excess.
“Let us also avoid excess and waste, materialism and consumerism, and let us educate ourselves in simplicity and moderation. The accumulation of wealth hinders evangelization,” said Pope Leo.
Concluding his message, the Pope has expressed hope that holidays would “be consistent with a Christian way of life.”
“God's love and grace reach us every day, always. Let us help one another, in every community, not to squander this precious heritage of humanity and peace, the only hope for giving a future to a world threatened by war.”