How dialogue can end global conflicts: Pope’s call for ceasefire

“I wish to renew the appeal for a ceasefire, to work for peace, but not with weapons, with dialogue, truly seeking a solution for everyone," said the Pope.

In a statement, the Pope has stressed the need to shift away from armed confrontation and towards negotiations.

Dubai: Pope Leo XIV has renewed his appeal for ceasefire and has urged leaders to pursue peace through dialogue, amid escalating violence in several parts of the world.

“We want to pray for peace, but I urge all authorities to truly work through dialogue to resolve problems.”

“Hatred is increasing, violence keeps getting worse, more than a million people are isolated, and there are so many dead,” stated the Pope.

Pope Leo has also warned that conditions are worsening, with hatred and violence continuing to rise.

Closing his message, Pope Leo has called for continued prayers and peacebuilding efforts. He has emphasised the importance of “sincere dialogue and respect for the dignity of every human person.”

"What hurts them hurts all of humanity. The death and pain caused by these wars is a scandal for the entire human family and a cry that rises to God."

“We cannot remain silent in the face of the suffering of so many defenseless people who are victims of these conflicts," said the Pope during his Angelus address last March 22.

Earlier, Pope Leo has expressed deep concern over the situation in war-affected regions, particularly in the Middle East.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.