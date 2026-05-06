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‘Peace be with you’: Pope Leo dismisses Trump’s nuclear claims

Pontiff reiterates Church’s opposition to nuclear weapons, calls for truth and dialogue

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Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Pope Leo XIV talks to journalists as he leaves his residence in Castel Gandolfo, on the outskirts of Rome, to return to the Vatican
Pope Leo XIV talks to journalists as he leaves his residence in Castel Gandolfo, on the outskirts of Rome, to return to the Vatican
AP Photo / Gregorio Borgia

Dubai: Pope Leo XIV has dismissed claims by US president Donald Trump regarding his stance on nuclear weapons, reaffirming that the Catholic Church has consistently opposed nuclear arms while urging critics to speak truthfully.

Speaking to reporters outside Villa Barberini before departing Castel Gandolfo for Rome, the Pope has noted that the Church’s role remains rooted in spreading the gospel and promoting peace.

"If someone wants to criticise me for proclaiming the gospel, let him do so truthfully," said Pope Leo.

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No ambiguity on nuclear weapons

Addressing remarks attributed to Trump, including suggestions that the Pope considers it acceptable for Iran to possess nuclear weapons, the Pontiff has made it clear that there is no change in the Vatican’s position.

"For years, the Church has spoken out against all nuclear weapons, so there is no doubt on that point," stated Pope Leo.

‘Peace be with you’

Moreover, the Pope reflected on the message he has consistently delivered since the beginning of his papacy, recalling his first words after being elected.

"I simply hope to be listened to because of the value of the word of God. From the first moment I was elected, and now we are close to the anniversary. I said: ‘Peace be with you’."

Focus on dialogue

Meanwhile, the Pontiff has mentioned about his scheduled meeting on May 7 with US secretary of state Marco Rubio, expressing hope for constructive engagement.

He has described the talks as an opportunity for “good dialogue” approached with “trust and openness,” in order to have a common understanding.

"I think the issues he is coming for are not today’s issues. We shall see," shared Pope Leo, referring to Trump's remarks.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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VaticanamericasUS-Israel-Iran war

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