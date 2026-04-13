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Video: Pope Leo XIV has 'no response' to Trump criticism

Pontiff defends peace message as Gospel-rooted, not political, amid Trump clash

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai: Pope Leo XIV has declined to engage directly with criticism from Donald Trump, emphasizing that the Church’s stance on global conflicts is guided by moral responsibility rather than politics. Speaking to reporters aboard the papal plane en route to Algeria for his first visit to Africa as pontiff, Leo reiterated his commitment to promoting peace and reconciliation.

Addressing recent remarks from Trump regarding his comments on the US-Iran conflict, the Pope said he had “no response,” stressing that his position is rooted in the teachings of the Gospel. He added that comparing the Church’s appeals for peace with political agendas reflects a misunderstanding of its spiritual mission.

Leo underlined that the Vatican has a duty to speak clearly against war and advocate dialogue, regardless of political sensitivities. He also stated that he has “no fear” of criticism, noting that his comments are not aimed at individuals but at broader global attitudes contributing to conflict.

Highlighting what he described as a “delusion of omnipotence” influencing world affairs, the Pope warned against escalating tensions. He concluded by reaffirming his mission, quoting a central Christian message: “Blessed are the peacemakers,” and pledging to continue advocating for peace worldwide.

Video: AFP

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