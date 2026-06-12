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Pope Leo XIV meets migrants on the Spanish island of Tenerife

The visit marked the final day of his weeklong trip to Spain

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Dubai: Pope Leo XIV met migrants at a reception centre on the Spanish island of Tenerife on Friday, urging greater compassion for those seeking a better life in Europe and calling for stronger action against human traffickers.

Addressing hundreds of migrants at the Las Raices reception centre, the Pope said, “In a sense, all of us are migrants, for we are all pilgrims on our way to our heavenly homeland.”

The visit marked the final day of his weeklong trip to Spain, which focused heavily on the challenges faced by irregular migrants. Tenerife, one of Spain’s Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean, has become a key entry point for tens of thousands of migrants attempting to reach Europe.

Pope Leo called on governments, organisations and individuals to help make migration “more humane for everyone.” He also highlighted the need to combat trafficking networks that exploit vulnerable people.

Immigration remains a contentious political issue across Europe, with arrivals through the Canary Islands continuing to fuel debate over border policies and humanitarian responsibilities.

 Video: AFP

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