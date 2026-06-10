Dubai: Pope Leo XIV visited one of Spain’s largest prisons on Wednesday, meeting inmates and listening to their testimonies at the Brians 1 Penitentiary Centre near Barcelona.

The pontiff, who has consistently advocated for the rights and dignity of prisoners, encouraged detainees to take responsibility for their actions, make amends for past mistakes and commit to building better lives.

Addressing inmates during what was described as the first papal visit to a Spanish prison, Leo stressed the importance of hope and personal transformation. “The past does not condemn the future but rather offers the possibility of changing our decisions and choices,” he said.

The visit forms part of the Pope’s week-long trip to Spain, during which he has focused on social outreach and reconciliation. Later on Wednesday, Leo is expected to bless the towering new structure of the iconic Sagrada Família in Barcelona.

Video: AFP