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Pope renews appeal for peace in Middle East

Pontiff calls for dialogue amid Middle East turmoil

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AFP
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Pope Leo XIV speaks next to Italian cardinal Baldassare Reina at the end of a mass during a pastoral visit to the parish of “St. Mary Queen of Peace" at Ostia Lido, near Rome, on February 15, 2026.
Pope Leo XIV speaks next to Italian cardinal Baldassare Reina at the end of a mass during a pastoral visit to the parish of “St. Mary Queen of Peace" at Ostia Lido, near Rome, on February 15, 2026.
AFP-ANDREAS SOLARO

Pope Leo XIV renewed his appeal for peace in the Middle East on Sunday, calling for an end to the war and reopening of dialogue.

"Dear brothers and sisters, for two weeks the peoples of the Middle East have suffered the atrocious violence of war," the US pontiff said at his weekly Angelus prayer at the Vatican.

"Thousands of innocent people have been killed, and countless others have been forced to flee their homes. 

"I renew my closeness to all those who have lost loved ones in the attacks that have hit schools, hospitals, and residential areas."

Leo said the situation in Lebanon was a particular cause for concern.

"On behalf of the Christians of the Middle East and of all women and men of goodwill, I address those responsible for this conflict," he said in Italian.

"Cease fire! Let paths of dialogue be reopened!

"Violence can never lead to the justice, stability and peace that people await."

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