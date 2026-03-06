New theological document says advances in AI poses risk to humanity
Dubai: The Vatican has warned that advances in artificial intelligence (AI) could lead to risks of “social control and manipulation,” urging societies to strengthen human relationships to counter the “tragic consequence” of the artificial world.
In a new document titled “Quo vadis, humanitas?”, which means “humanity, where are you going” in English, the International Theological Commission has noted that the world now faces the risk of technologies becoming “uncontrollable and therefore ungovernable”.
The report has emphasised that digital technology is reshaping human activities and relationships.
“Digital technology is no longer just a tool, but constitutes a true living environment.”
According to the document, digital technology has weakened humanity’s connection to the past. Everything was reduced to a “self-contained present” where lived traditions have become processed data that can just be recalled by a computer.
“A present that no longer knows a past has no future.”
Moreover, it has expressed concern that this can lead to “forms of revisionism and denial.”
The commission has also highlighted how AI is accelerating global systems, creating a hyper-connected world.
With the emergence of generative AI, large amounts of data can be processed beyond the control of humans, entities, or states, making it unreliable.
Additionally, its computational and operational capability can possibly replace human intelligence in the future, leading to serious consequences.
To counter these trends, the Vatican has stressed the importance of human relationships which serve as “a barrier to the spread of homogenizing globalisation”.
Through families and the “ability to welcome others, establishing solid bonds,” humanity can be restored.
The document has been approved by Pope Leo XIV, who has repeatedly raised concerns about the risks of AI.
In these times of “tensions or polarities”, the world is reminded that “the future of humanity is not decided in bioengineering laboratories, but in the ability to navigate the tensions of the present.”
