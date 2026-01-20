Saudi Arabia reserves 60% of marketing and sales jobs for nationals

Firms must hire more Saudis under new rule, minimum salary SR5,500
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has issued a new rule increasing Saudisation requirements to 60 per cent across 18 marketing and sales professions, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced, in a move aimed at expanding employment opportunities for Saudi nationals.
Under the first decision, private-sector companies employing three or more staff will be required to meet a 60 per cent Saudisation rate in marketing-related roles. These include marketing and advertising managers, advertising agents, marketing specialists, graphic and advertising designers, public relations professionals and photographers. The measure will take effect three months after its announcement, with a minimum monthly salary of SR5,500 set for these positions.
In its second decision, the ministry applies the same 60 per cent localisation threshold to sales roles in the private sector, covering professions such as sales managers, retail and wholesale sales representatives, IT and communications equipment sales specialists, and commercial specialists. This rule will also come into force after a three-month grace period.
The ministry said the new measures were designed to make the labour market more attractive, create higher-quality employment opportunities and improve job stability for qualified Saudi citizens.
