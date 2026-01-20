GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia reserves 60% of marketing and sales jobs for nationals

Firms must hire more Saudis under new rule, minimum salary SR5,500

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Saudi Arabia reserves 60% of marketing and sales jobs for nationals
Shutterstock

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has issued a new rule increasing Saudisation requirements to 60 per cent across 18 marketing and sales professions, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced, in a move aimed at expanding employment opportunities for Saudi nationals.

Under the first decision, private-sector companies employing three or more staff will be required to meet a 60 per cent Saudisation rate in marketing-related roles. These include marketing and advertising managers, advertising agents, marketing specialists, graphic and advertising designers, public relations professionals and photographers. The measure will take effect three months after its announcement, with a minimum monthly salary of SR5,500 set for these positions.

In its second decision, the ministry applies the same 60 per cent localisation threshold to sales roles in the private sector, covering professions such as sales managers, retail and wholesale sales representatives, IT and communications equipment sales specialists, and commercial specialists. This rule will also come into force after a three-month grace period.

The ministry said the new measures were designed to make the labour market more attractive, create higher-quality employment opportunities and improve job stability for qualified Saudi citizens.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Under the new rules announced by Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority (CMA), Tadawul, already the largest stock exchange in the Middle East with a market capitalisation exceeding $2.5 trillion, could see a surge in trading volumes and foreign inflows.

Feb 1: Huge shift in Saudi Arabia's capital markets

3m read
Saudi Arabia opens capital market to all from February

Saudi Arabia opens capital market to all from February

2m read
Price differentials by body type reinforce the broader country‑level pattern.

Where new cars are cheapest in the GCC

3m read
Property purchases across key cities set to rise further in 2026 as new foreign ownership law takes effect.

Saudi Arabia’s new property hotspot isn’t Riyadh

2m read