UAE July: Six major changes every resident needs to know

From Etihad Rail launch to school breaks - key UAE changes taking effect this July
Dubai: July is shaping up to be a month of massive transitions across the UAE. Whether it's the launch of the first route of the UAE's passenger rail network, summer holidays, running a business, or the major changes affecting millions of Indian expatriates in the UAE, a wave of new regulations and launches takes effect this month.
To help you stay ahead of the curve, we have rounded up the five most important updates and rules you need to know about, starting July 1.
While the first route opens to the public on June 30, from July onwards you can book train tickets for the Etihad Rail service from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah.
For its inaugural trip, Etihad Rail witnessed a strong demand for passenger ticket bookings through its digital platforms, including its website (etihadrail.ae) and the Etihad Rail app, following the opening of reservations on June 23, 2026.
Within just two days, 5,000 passengers booked tickets for the inaugural service between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, and all seats on the three scheduled journeys departing on June 30, 2026 sold out completely.
Etihad Rail station rollout timeline:
The national rail network will continue its phased opening across the rest of the emirates over the coming months:
September 30, 2026: Dubai Train Station and Al Dhaid Train Station open.
December 30, 2026: Al Dhafra Train Stations open.
March 30, 2027: Network complete with the launch of the Sharjah Train Station.
Major changes are coming for the Indian diaspora in the UAE regarding consular services.
Under the newly issued Passports (Amendment) Rules from India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), global passport application fees are set to increase by up to 75 per cent starting July 1. While the fee hike applies globally, Indian missions in the UAE will shortly announce the finalized local dirham breakdown.
Simultaneously, a brand-new unified system called the Indian Consular Application Centres (ICAC) launches on July 1. Alhind Tours and Travels LLC will completely take over passport, visa, and document attestation services, replacing all previous providers.
What the new ICAC platform means for Indian expats:
All-in-one service: A single platform will manage passport renewals, OCI cards, visa applications, Police Clearance Certificates (PCC), and document attestations.
Affordable service fee: Alhind will charge a flat, all-inclusive service fee of Dh19 per transaction.
Faster processing: The service targets a swift 30-minute processing window per application, with appointment slots guaranteed within five working days.
Parents and students, get ready for the grand summer exodus. Schools across the UAE will officially close their doors for the summer holidays on Friday, July 3, 2026.
The summer vacation spans a full eight weeks, giving families plenty of time to travel or enjoy indoor attractions. The new 2026–2027 academic year is officially scheduled to commence on Monday, August 31, 2026.
If you live in or commute to Sharjah, take note of your parking meters. Starting July 1, 2026, the Sharjah City Municipality is extending paid public parking hours until 12:00 AM (midnight).
This update unifies the city's parking grid, bringing areas designated by yellow signboards in line with the blue-sign zones that already operate until midnight. The extended hours apply across the entire emirate, including:
Sharjah City
Kalba
Khorfakkan
Al Dhaid
Public parking will remain free on Fridays and official public holidays. However, this exception does not apply to specific, designated 7-day zones where fees are mandatory throughout the week and during holidays.
The wait is officially over for the city’s most anticipated retail and entertainment extravaganza. Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2026 is back for its 29th edition, transforming the city into the ultimate warm-weather destination from July 2 to August 30, 2026.
Running under the vibrant theme "Make it a Dubai Summer," the 60-day festival is organized by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE). This year promises an action-packed calendar designed to keep both residents and tourists entertained all summer long.
For the corporate sector, July 1, 2026, marks the first critical milestone in the UAE's transition toward a mandatory e-invoicing framework. By this date, companies operating in the UAE must officially select an Accredited Service Provider (ASP) to align their financial systems with upcoming compliance guidelines.
This structural shift will transform how businesses record, report, and monitor commercial transactions. If your business hasn't already partnered with an ASP, treating this July deadline as an operational priority is essential to avoid potential tax reporting disruptions down the road.