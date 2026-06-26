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UAE launches e-invoicing pilot phase: Businesses prepare for new digital invoice system

Pilot phase tests electronic invoice exchange before mandatory rollout begins in 2027

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Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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The UAE has launched the pilot phase of its Electronic Invoicing System as part of a phased rollout of digital invoicing across the country.
The UAE has launched the pilot phase of its Electronic Invoicing System as part of a phased rollout of digital invoicing across the country.
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Sharjah: The UAE has moved its Electronic Invoicing System (EIS) from planning into practical testing, with the Ministry of Finance launching the pilot phase of the system’s five-corner model.

The pilot phase, announced during an awareness event organised by the Ministry of Finance in collaboration with the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) on Friday, will allow participating businesses and accredited service providers to test technical integration and prepare for the wider rollout of electronic invoicing across the UAE.

The launch marks a key step towards replacing traditional invoice processes with a structured digital system designed to enable secure electronic invoice exchange between businesses, accredited service providers and authorities.

The UAE’s e-invoicing rollout is expected to affect businesses across sectors, requiring changes not only to accounting systems but also to areas such as procurement, tax processes, contracts and enterprise software systems.

Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, said the pilot phase would help develop a digital invoicing ecosystem through collaboration between businesses and accredited service providers.

“Launching the pilot phase of the Electronic Invoicing 5-Corner Model represents a significant step toward building a future-ready digital invoicing ecosystem,” AlKhoori said. “Through collaboration with businesses participating in the pilot phase, Accredited Service Providers, we aim to create a model that delivers greater value, efficiency, and trust for the business community.”

He also called on businesses covered by the system to select an accredited service provider, complete contractual arrangements and finish onboarding through the FTA’s EmaraTax platform.

Key e-invoicing deadlines for UAE businesses

The Ministry of Finance’s roadmap introduces a phased implementation approach. A pilot programme and voluntary adoption phase will begin on July 1, 2026, giving businesses time to test systems before mandatory compliance begins.

Large businesses with annual revenue of Dh50 million or more must appoint an accredited service provider by October 30, 2026, before mandatory implementation starts on January 1, 2027.

Businesses with annual revenue below Dh50 million will have until March 31, 2027 to appoint an accredited service provider, with mandatory implementation beginning on July 1, 2027.

Government entities will need to appoint service providers by March 31, 2027, before joining the system from October 1, 2027. Intra-group transactions will have a transition period until January 1, 2029.

Businesses urged to prepare early

The Ministry of Finance said the pilot phase involves businesses participating in testing, along with accredited service provider. This will ensure technical integration and readiness before the system expands nationwide, it said.

During the awareness event, participants were briefed on the next stages of the roadmap, including activating the five-corner model and completing integration procedures required for the secure exchange of electronic invoices.

How the new system will work

The UAE’s electronic invoicing framework will use a five-corner model, allowing digital data exchange between relevant parties through accredited service providers.

FTA Director General Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla said the model relies on secure and automated digital exchange of data, supporting transparency and the accurate issuance and exchange of electronic invoices.

“The launch of the pilot phase under this advanced model confirms that the implementation of the Electronic Invoicing System has entered the practical application stage in line with the approved timeline,” Al Mulla said.

The Ministry of Finance and FTA have previously held awareness events to help businesses understand the requirements of the new system, with sessions held in January and May before the latest event in Sharjah.

The latest event also included discussions on implementation mechanisms, technical integration tools and the process for businesses to join the system through the FTA’s EmaraTax platform.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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