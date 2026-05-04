UAE e-invoicing deadline looms: What businesses must do before July 1

Businesses must pick service providers and upgrade systems before looming rollout
Dubai: UAE businesses are entering a critical preparation phase as the country moves toward mandatory e-invoicing, with July 1, 2026 set as the first key deadline. By that date, companies must select an accredited service provider (ASP) to prepare for the system’s phased rollout.
The shift marks a structural change in how transactions are recorded, reported, and monitored. It will directly impact invoicing, tax reporting, and financial operations across sectors.
The UAE will introduce e-invoicing in phases starting January 1, 2027, initially applying to companies with more than Dh50 million in annual turnover. Smaller businesses will follow later in 2027.
Ahead of that, businesses must choose from 28 ASPs approved by the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) by July 1, 2026. These providers will handle invoice validation, transmission, and integration with government systems.
Officials outlined these timelines and requirements at a conference organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Dubai Chapter, which brought together industry professionals to discuss implementation.
Mariam Abdullah Al Matroushi, Deputy Director of Fujairah Department of Finance and board member at the FTA, said: “The UAE is moving steadily toward developing its tax system by adopting an e-invoicing system in less than two months, in phases from January 1, 2027, starting with companies generating more than Dh50 million turnover, that requires all stakeholders to start preparing for E-Invoicing.”
E-invoicing replaces traditional paper and PDF invoices with structured, machine-readable formats, enabling real-time or near real-time reporting.
“This digital E-Invoicing system is transparent and will help all stakeholders in real-time processing VAT and Corporate Tax in the UAE,” Al Matroushi said.
The scale of existing transactions highlights the shift. In 2025, the UAE processed 139.55 million payments worth more than Dh25.9 trillion through systems such as UAEFTS and ICCS. Many of these transactions are still linked to manual invoicing.
The July 1 deadline is focused on preparation, not implementation. Companies that delay risk operational disruption when the system becomes mandatory.
Key steps include selecting an ASP, reviewing existing accounting systems, conducting gap analysis, upgrading infrastructure, and training staff.
CA Rishi Chawla, Chairman of the Dubai Chapter of ICAI, said: “The introduction of E-Invoicing is not the end, but the beginning of the country’s digital transformation and we all should work together to help businesses to successfully incorporate E-Invoicing into their core financial eco-system.”
He added: “I urge all businesses to get ready and implement this system before July 1 deadline.”
Despite the approaching deadline, readiness remains limited. Industry estimates suggest around 90% of businesses have yet to begin the transition.
Niraj Hutheesing, Founder and Managing Director of Cygnet.One, said: “About 90 per cent of the businesses are not yet ready for starting the E-Invoicing journey, although our platform is ready for the roll out.”
This creates pressure on companies to act quickly, particularly as demand for service providers and system upgrades is expected to increase.
The UAE will adopt a decentralised model where invoices are issued through company systems, validated via ASPs, and transmitted to the FTA.
The framework will initially cover business-to-business and business-to-government transactions.
Ishan Kathuria, Partner at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, said: “The UAE has selected the Decentralised Continuous Transaction Control and Exchange (DCTCE)/5 Corner Model and it will be initially applicable in Business-to-Government and Business-to-Business transactions.”
The UAE’s move aligns with wider regional and global adoption. Saudi Arabia processed more than 8.2 billion e-invoices in 2025, while more than 125 billion e-invoices were issued globally in 2024.
Keerti Ujwal, Director for Indirect Tax and Tax Technology at KPMG Lower Gulf, said: “Businesses need to have a clear roadmap for E-Invoicing project planning and timeline, data analytics and gap analysis, impact analysis and vendor selection, before they start the execution process, in order to avoid issues during implementation.”
The July 1 deadline sets the foundation. Businesses that move early on provider selection, system upgrades, and internal readiness will be better positioned for the January 2027 rollout.