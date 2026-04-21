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UAE rolls out new eInvoicing system to boost compliance, streamline business transactions

Tax reporting function is expected to go live ahead of a planned pilot phase in July

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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UAE rolls out new eInvoicing system to boost compliance, streamline business transactions
WAM

Dubai: The Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday it has launched an eInvoicing '4-Corner' model, allowing businesses to exchange electronic invoices through accredited service providers as part of a broader push to digitise the country’s financial ecosystem.

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The system enables companies to send and receive invoices via approved channels, linking suppliers and customers in a standardised framework designed to improve efficiency, transparency and compliance.

Businesses can access the Federal Tax Authority’s EmaraTax platform to select an accredited service provider and begin onboarding. Companies are required to sign a commercial agreement with a provider before starting to exchange invoices.

Under the model, invoice data flows between four key participants, with suppliers and customers connected through service providers, allowing automated and secure transactions across the network.

Operational efficiency

The ministry said the system supports more efficient operations by reducing manual processes and strengthening integration across the tax and business environment.

Younis Haji AlKhoori, undersecretary at the Ministry of Finance, said the rollout aligns with global best practice and reflects the UAE’s efforts to modernise its financial infrastructure.

“This milestone reflects the UAE’s continued commitment to advancing its digital financial ecosystem in line with global best practice,” he said. “The introduction of the eInvoicing 4-Corner model enhances the efficiency and transparency of business transactions, while strengthening compliance and enabling seamless integration across the tax ecosystem.”

The ministry said a tax reporting function, referred to as Corner 5, is expected to go live ahead of a planned pilot phase in July, expanding the system’s capabilities and reinforcing digital tax reporting.

The framework is designed to be interoperable and scalable, in line with international eInvoicing standards, as the UAE seeks to improve ease of doing business and support a data-driven economy.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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