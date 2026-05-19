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UAE launches universal healthcare system

Landmark directive unifies healthcare coverage across all UAE emirates

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
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UAE launches universal healthcare system
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Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has directed the establishment of a comprehensive national healthcare system guaranteeing medical care and health services for all citizens across the country.

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At the heart of the new system is a fully integrated national health insurance scheme covering all emirates, designed to ensure universal access to high-quality healthcare. The initiative reflects the leadership's commitment to building an advanced health sector rooted in preventive care, digital transformation, innovation and long-term sustainability.

The system aims to create a seamless healthcare model that maximises the efficiency of health services, optimises the use of resources and elevates sector readiness in line with the highest international standards — affirming that human health is a fundamental national priority and a cornerstone of the UAE's development journey.

Minister of Health and Prevention His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh said the directive reflects a national vision that places human wellbeing at the centre of the UAE's priorities. "The new system represents a strategic step towards a more efficient, agile and forward-looking national healthcare model," he said.

Al Sayegh added that the UAE's health sector continues to advance on the foundations of prevention, sustainability and innovation, supported by robust infrastructure, interconnected digital health platforms and sustained investment in service quality. The new system, he noted, is designed to deliver long-term health outcomes for citizens at every stage of life.

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