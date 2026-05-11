UAE e-invoicing deadline extended: What this means for businesses now

Dubai: UAE businesses now have extra time to prepare for the country’s mandatory e-invoicing system after authorities extended the deadline for appointing an accredited service provider (ASP) to October 30, 2026 .

Businesses will continue generating invoices through their own accounting or ERP software, but the invoices must pass through accredited service providers before being transmitted to the Federal Tax Authority (FTA).

Under the new framework, traditional invoices and PDF copies will gradually be replaced with structured electronic invoices that can be processed automatically by government-approved systems.

The UAE will begin rolling out mandatory e-invoicing from January 1, 2027, starting with businesses generating more than Dh50 million in annual turnover. Smaller companies will be added in later phases during 2027.

The move comes as many businesses remain in early stages of readiness, particularly small and mid-sized firms still assessing technology and compliance requirements.

The Ministry of Finance announced the extension as companies across sectors continue preparing for one of the biggest changes to the UAE’s tax and invoicing framework in recent years. The earlier deadline had been set for July 1, 2026.

The extension gives businesses more time to prepare for operational and technical changes that could otherwise disrupt invoicing and tax reporting processes.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.