UAE e-invoicing deadline extended: What this means for businesses now

UAE pushed back deadline for companies to appoint approved e-invoicing providers
Dubai: UAE businesses now have extra time to prepare for the country’s mandatory e-invoicing system after authorities extended the deadline for appointing an accredited service provider (ASP) to October 30, 2026.
The Ministry of Finance announced the extension as companies across sectors continue preparing for one of the biggest changes to the UAE’s tax and invoicing framework in recent years. The earlier deadline had been set for July 1, 2026.
The additional four months are expected to help businesses complete vendor selection, system upgrades, compliance reviews, and employee training ahead of the phased rollout beginning in 2027.
The move comes as many businesses remain in early stages of readiness, particularly small and mid-sized firms still assessing technology and compliance requirements.
The UAE will begin rolling out mandatory e-invoicing from January 1, 2027, starting with businesses generating more than Dh50 million in annual turnover. Smaller companies will be added in later phases during 2027.
Under the new framework, traditional invoices and PDF copies will gradually be replaced with structured electronic invoices that can be processed automatically by government-approved systems.
Businesses will continue generating invoices through their own accounting or ERP software, but the invoices must pass through accredited service providers before being transmitted to the Federal Tax Authority (FTA).
The UAE is adopting a decentralised “five-corner” model, where invoice data moves securely between businesses, service providers, and the FTA.
The extension gives businesses more time to prepare for operational and technical changes that could otherwise disrupt invoicing and tax reporting processes.
Companies are expected to review whether their existing accounting systems can support machine-readable invoices and automated data exchange.
Businesses also need to assess data quality, invoice formats, tax configurations, and workflow approvals before the system becomes mandatory.
Demand for approved service providers is expected to rise sharply closer to implementation, particularly as larger companies begin onboarding projects.
Tax specialists say businesses should avoid delaying preparations despite the extension.
Key steps include:
Selecting an accredited ASP
Reviewing ERP and accounting systems
Conducting compliance gap analysis
Testing invoice workflows
Updating VAT and tax reporting processes
Training finance and operations teams
Companies with complex supply chains or multiple invoicing systems may require longer implementation timelines because of integration and testing requirements.
Industry estimates previously suggested that nearly 90% of businesses had not yet started preparing for e-invoicing.
The UAE’s e-invoicing project is part of a broader digital tax transformation aimed at improving transparency, reducing manual reporting errors, and enabling near real-time monitoring of transactions.
The framework will initially apply to business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) transactions.
Governments globally are increasingly adopting e-invoicing systems to strengthen tax compliance and reduce fraud.
Saudi Arabia has already processed billions of e-invoices under its own rollout, while global e-invoicing volumes continue to grow rapidly across major economies.
The UAE Ministry of Finance has already launched a pilot programme involving selected businesses ahead of full implementation in 2027.