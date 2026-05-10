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UAE announces extension of e-invoicing provider deadline to October 2026

MoF extends ASP appointment window amid market readiness, pricing concerns

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Deadline for appointing eInvoicing providers pushed to 30 October 2026
Deadline for appointing eInvoicing providers pushed to 30 October 2026

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has announced targeted amendments to the regulations governing the UAE’s e-invoicing system, including an extension of the deadline for appointing an Accredited Service Provider (ASP).

The deadline has been moved from July 31 to October 30, 2026, under an amendment to Ministerial Decision No. 244 of 2025. The update applies to entities with annual revenues exceeding Dh50 million.

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Enhancing competitiveness and market readiness

The Ministry said the extension follows a comprehensive review of market readiness and feedback from the business sector, particularly regarding the need for broader technical options and more competitive pricing.

It added that 32 service providers have already been approved, with several others in the final stages of accreditation, helping build a more integrated digital ecosystem.

White-label model introduced to support local firms

As part of wider reforms, the Ministry also introduced amendments allowing national companies to partner with international service providers under a white-label mechanism.

This initiative is designed to enable knowledge transfer, strengthen local capabilities, and ensure service delivery aligns with UAE requirements, while accelerating digital transformation.

Compliance timeline remains unchanged

The Ministry confirmed that the mandatory implementation deadline remains unchanged. All eligible entities must fully implement the eInvoicing system by January 1, 2027.

It reaffirmed its commitment to a stable regulatory environment that supports smooth transition, legal certainty, and improved tax compliance efficiency across the UAE.

Key highlights

  • ASP deadline extended: Appointment of Accredited Service Providers moved from July 31 to October 30

  • Who is affected: Applies to businesses with annual revenues exceeding Dh50 million

  • Market-driven update: Decision follows assessment of readiness and business sector feedback

  • Growing ecosystem: 32 service providers approved, with more in final accreditation stages

  • White-label framework introduced: Enables UAE firms to partner with international providers

  • Local capacity building: Focus on knowledge transfer and strengthening national capabilities

  • Digital transformation push: Supports development of a more competitive eInvoicing system

  • Final compliance deadline unchanged: Full implementation required by January 1, 2027

  • Regulatory stability: Ministry aims to ensure smooth transition and consistent compliance environment

Related Topics:
UAE businesses

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