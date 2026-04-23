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Awareness to Action: How UAE businesses can prepare for e‑invoicing

KGRN developed eBook to help UAE firms assess e-invoicing readiness and next steps

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Awareness to Action: How UAE businesses can prepare for e‑invoicing

By now, most businesses in the UAE are aware that e-invoicing is moving from policy discussion to operational reality. But awareness alone is not readiness.

That is where many businesses may still be underestimating the challenge.

For some organisations, e-invoicing is still being viewed mainly as a finance or tax compliance requirement. In reality, readiness now involves a series of practical steps that require action, coordination, and early planning. It begins with selecting an Accredited Service Provider (ASP) and then moves into a much wider implementation journey.

Businesses now need to consider whether they have selected an ASP and completed the related contractual and commercial arrangements. They also need to think through whether they have created their profile on the ASP’s platform, completed onboarding through EmaraTax, obtained their Peppol participant identifier, and aligned on how invoice data will be transmitted, received, and monitored.

Readiness involves a series of practical steps that require action, coordination, and early planning
Awareness to Action: How UAE businesses can prepare for e‑invoicing
Gopu Rama Naidu Founder & Managing Partner - KGRN

This is where the conversation becomes more real. Because knowing the mandate is coming is one thing. Taking the actual readiness steps that the business will need to execute is something else entirely.

Readiness is no longer theoretical. It now requires real decisions, real onboarding, real integration, and real governance.

Prepare for the changes

Businesses also need to think carefully about whether they have aligned with their ASP on how confirmation messages will be handled, whether data hosting and security expectations have been agreed, whether the necessary integrations with ERP or accounting systems have been completed, whether testing of electronic invoice exchange and reporting has been carried out, and whether a governance model has been established to resolve exceptions and errors.

This is why e-invoicing should not be approached as a last-minute project. Instead, it should be treated as a business readiness programme.

For leadership teams, that means this is not only a finance topic. It touches tax, ERP, IT, procurement, accounts payable, accounts receivable, compliance, and internal controls. It is about ensuring that the business is capable of issuing, receiving, exchanging, reporting, and governing invoice data in a structured and reliable way.

The businesses that move early will be in a stronger position. Early action gives them time to assess readiness properly, engage with the right ASP, address data and system gaps, complete testing, and avoid unnecessary disruption closer to go-live.

There is also a wider business upside in getting this right. A structured approach to e-invoicing readiness can help strengthen controls, improve process discipline, reduce manual intervention, and support a more connected and digitally enabled finance environment.

False readiness

For many businesses, the real risk is not lack of awareness. It is false readiness, assuming they are prepared when critical steps such as ASP onboarding, integration, testing, security alignment, and governance are still incomplete.

That is why now is the right time to ask a more practical question: Have we truly started our e-invoicing readiness journey ― or have we only acknowledged the mandate?

To help businesses answer that question, KGRN has developed a practical UAE E-Invoicing Readiness eBook to help organisations assess their current position, identify likely gaps, and understand the next steps toward implementation.

Contact: Website: www.kgrnaudit.com | EMAIL - eInvoicing@kgrnaudit.com | Tel: +971 4 557 0204

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