MCA Gulf: Choosing the right ASP for UAE e-invoicing

Data storage and archival should be one of the first considerations
As the UAE prepares for the rollout of e-invoicing, with the pilot phase expected in July 2026 and mandatory implementation beginning in January 2027 for larger businesses, organisations are entering a critical phase of preparation. One of the most important decisions at this stage is selecting the right Accredited Service Provider (ASP).
“This is not just a technical choice. The ASP will handle invoice transmission, validation, and communication with the Federal Tax Authority, making it a central part of ongoing compliance. Choosing the wrong provider can lead to delays, errors, operational disruption and potential penalties,” says Girish Chand, Senior Partner, MCA Gulf.
While many businesses begin by comparing pricing, focusing only on cost can be misleading. A more effective approach is to assess how the ASP supports long term compliance and operational efficiency.
Data storage and archival should be one of the first considerations. Businesses need clarity on where invoice data will be stored, how long it will be retained, and how quickly it can be retrieved in the event of a regulatory review.
This is closely followed by pricing transparency, including transaction fees, integration costs, and service level commitments.
ERP integration is another critical factor. Although many providers offer ready connectors for systems such as SAP or Oracle, implementation is often outsourced. Understanding who manages integration and the expected timelines can help avoid delays and unexpected costs.
Flexibility and future readiness are equally important. Organisations operating across multiple systems should ensure compatibility with different data formats, while those with international operations should consider ASPs with experience in Peppol-based environments.
“From our experience at MCA Gulf, organisations that take a structured approach to ASP selection are better positioned to ensure smooth compliance and operational readiness as e-invoicing becomes mandatory,” says Chand.