Show up to lead: Debanjali Kamstra at Limitless Forum

Veloche founder shares insights on growth, crisis management, and people-first leadership
Leadership demands accessibility to people, and being present when it matters most defines its true strength, highlighted Debanjali Kamstra, Founder and Managing Director, Veloche Group, during a fireside chat at the Limitless forum.
Kamstra spoke about leadership during a period of uncertainty, when businesses and employees were dealing with ongoing challenges in the region. She recalled a recent internal crisis when around 145 workers refused to report to work due to fear and confusion.
“They didn’t feel safe and preferred to stay in their accommodation,” she said.
While her HR and leadership teams initially engaged with them, the situation did not ease. She stepped in personally, accompanied by her husband and business partner.
“I went and spoke to all of them,” she said. “They needed reassurance, clarity, and trust.”
She said the moment reinforced a core leadership principle. “When there is a problem, you cannot sit at your desk. You must go to the field and be the person people can trust.”
Her journey began with curiosity and a habit of questioning boundaries from a young age. She spoke about her move to Dubai after joining a local airline as cabin crew, marking a turning point in her life.
Kamstra said the UAE has played a central role in shaping her professional journey. “The best thing about the UAE is the inclusivity of all nationalities and genders,” she said. “I never felt that I was treated differently because of where I come from.”
She said this sense of fairness and opportunity became a key motivator as she transitioned from employee to entrepreneur.
In 2012, she started her company with just four people. It has since grown into a 250-member organisation.
The business is also expanding its footprint, with a manufacturing facility under development in Dubai Industrial City across 100,000 square feet. The unit will carry the Made in UAE identity as part of its production vision.
She said that like most businesses, her venture is also navigating challenges amid ongoing regional uncertainty.
“There is always a fear of what would happen tomorrow,” she said, adding, “Customer hesitation around investment increases during these times. However, leadership requires calm decision-making and the belief that these phases will eventually pass.”
Kamstra also highlighted the importance of balance and well-being beyond work.
“Even playing sports is a part of self-love,” she said. “It helps me relax and release stress.”
For Kamstra, leadership remains closely tied to responsibility towards people and creating opportunities for growth.
“In our company, women are in all the key positions,” she said.
She highlighted the importance of women being financially independent.
“Whatever profession you are in, financial independence is very important for every woman,” she said.
Presenting presenter of the forum is Tristar, Platinum Sponsor is Ajman Free Zone, Jewellery Partner is Jawhara, Maternal Wellness Partner is Momcozy. Support Partners are AWR Mobility, AWR Trading, Ahmad Alagbari Chartered Accountants, Banke International Properties, and Veloche Group. Venue Partner is Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Crystal Partner is Crystal Gallery, Floral Partner is Flowerista and Gifting Partner is Chocodate.