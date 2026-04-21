Limitless opens with focus on leadership, resilience

“Resilience matters in the UAE because this country never stands still, it keeps building, adapting, and moving forward. Strong leadership is what gives people confidence to do the same,” he says, adding, “In times of change, trust does not come from words alone; it comes from presence, honesty, and calm decisions. People follow leaders who listen, act with clarity, and stay steady when it matters most.” Ajman Free Zone is Platinum Sponsor of the event.