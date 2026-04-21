Limitless opens with focus on leadership, resilience

The forum convenes leaders to discuss trust and decision-making in uncertain times
With a star-studded line-up of influential leaders who have made their mark across sectors, Limitless: The UAE Power Women’s Forum gets under way today at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai.
Presented by Tristar in association with Gulf News, the forum centres on the theme of leadership and resilience in a changing world. The timing is significant. Regional developments are creating volatility and uncertainty, placing leadership under sharper focus. In such conditions, it is the resilience of leaders that determines how organisations respond, sustain momentum and emerge stronger.
The forum brings together policymakers, senior leaders, and entrepreneurs for a day of keynotes, panel discussions and fireside conversations. It offers a platform to hear directly from leaders on what resilience means in practice and how they are steering their organisations through complexity.
Opening the agenda, Ismail Al Naqi, Director General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman, will deliver the keynote address.
Al Naqi highlights the UAE’s ability to adapt and move forward despite disruption.
“Resilience matters in the UAE because this country never stands still, it keeps building, adapting, and moving forward. Strong leadership is what gives people confidence to do the same,” he says, adding, “In times of change, trust does not come from words alone; it comes from presence, honesty, and calm decisions. People follow leaders who listen, act with clarity, and stay steady when it matters most.” Ajman Free Zone is Platinum Sponsor of the event.
Tristar, the UAE-headquartered global energy logistics company, integrates diversity and inclusion into its operational and governance framework. Hosting Limitless reflects both its internal priorities and the UAE’s broader focus on gender balance.
Explaining how this forum contributes to advancing the leadership narrative in the UAE, Eugene Mayne, Founder and Group CEO of Tristar Group, says, “Championing women in leadership reinforces a culture of fairness and opportunity. It clearly signals that at Tristar, advancement is driven by merit, commitment, and values, not by convention or legacy structures. That, in turn, strengthens engagement, attracts talent, and builds a more cohesive, future-ready organisation.”
He adds that the group continues to expand its focus on equal opportunities, education, financial literacy and community initiatives across its markets.The agenda addresses leadership accountability, growth in uncertain conditions and the human side of leadership. Across sessions, speakers will share experiences of making critical decisions, maintaining stakeholder confidence and building resilient organisations.
“Resilience and strong leadership are what sustain confidence in uncertain times. By remaining transparent, consistent, and decisive, leaders create the stability people rely on,” says Dr Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-founder and Chairperson of Emirates Environmental Group.
“In a fast-changing environment like the UAE, true leadership is not just about navigating challenges, but about turning uncertainty into opportunity while building lasting trust and driving meaningful impact,” she adds
Katy Keenan, CEO of British Chamber of Commerce Dubai, emphasises the role of communication and empathy. She says that leaders set the tone during periods of uncertainty and adds, “Leaders who communicate clearly and demonstrate empathy are better placed to build trust within their organisations and it’s a long-term strategy that converts to brand recognition, higher retention of employees and abundance in client volumes.”
Alia Noor, Associate Partner, Taxation and Compliance at Ahmad Alagbari Chartered Accountants, focuses on capability and confidence.
“By promoting financial literacy, mentorship, and informed decision-making we can encourage and empower more women to pursue their ambitions and create their own mark. Confidence opens doors, but competence keeps them open. When women understand their worth and command knowledge, they lead with authority, achieve independence, and inspire meaningful change,” she explains.
Anisha Sagar, Managing Partner at Créo Global, points to consistency and integrity as the foundation of trust.
“Trust is built through consistency and transparency, not titles or strategies. Teams need to see that their leader makes hard calls with integrity, communicates honestly, and stays grounded when things are uncertain. That’s what creates stability, even in unstable conditions.”
She adds, “For women leaders in the UAE especially, there’s an added layer. We’re not just leading our teams, we’re shaping what leadership looks like for the next generation. That responsibility is something I carry into every decision I make.”
Other distinguished speakers of the forum include Sheikha Nada Bint Issa Al Mualla, UAE, Community Ambassador, Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News, Sanaa Ouahmane, CEO of AWR Mobility and AWR Trading, Hessa Al Matrooshi, Information Security Team Leader, Ajman Free Zone, Poonam Bhojani, CEO of Innoventures Education, Amal Al Ghammai, Executive Director of Employee Services, American University of Sharjah, Nawal Hussain Al Balooshi, Marketing Specialist, Tristar, Aditi Jhunjhunwala, Head of Operations, Banke International Properties, Yasmin Kayali, Chief Marketing Officer and Societal Impact leader at Deloitte Middle East, Debanjali Kamstra, Founder and Managing Director, Veloche Group, Nikita Taimni, Social Impact Specialist at Tristar, and Madhusmita Nayak, Senior Manager ‑ Strategic Planning & Corporate Performance at Imdaad
Presenting presenter of the forum is Tristar, Platinum Sponsor is Ajman Free Zone, Jewellery Partner is Jawhara, Maternal Wellness Partner is Momcozy. Support Partners are AWR Mobility, AWR Trading, Ahmad Alagbari Chartered Accountants, Banke International Properties, and Veloche Group. Venue Partner is Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Crystal Partner is Crystal Gallery, Floral Partner is Flowerista and Gifting Partner is Chocodate.