Limitless women’s leadership forum to spotlight influential voices driving resilience

Tristar-Gulf News forum convenes leaders to strengthen resilience and advance growth
Periods of change and disruption place leadership under sharper focus, testing the ability to respond with clarity, speed and conviction. Recent regional developments have created one of the most critical strains in recent times, emphasising the importance of firm response under pressure.
To highlight the consistent role women leaders have played in responding to disruption and driving stability through effective action, Tristar presents Limitless: The UAE Power Women’s Forum, in association with Gulf News, on April 21, 2026, at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai.
The forum, under the theme 'Leadership and Resilience in a Changing World', will open with networking, followed by keynote addresses, fireside conversations and panel discussions, bringing together senior leaders across sectors.
Ismail Al Naqi, Director General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman, who will deliver the keynote address at the event, highlights how the UAE’s resilience enables it to adapt and stay ahead during times of disruption.
“Resilience matters in the UAE because this country never stands still, it keeps building, adapting, and moving forward. Strong leadership is what gives people confidence to do the same,” he says, adding, “In times of change, trust does not come from words alone; it comes from presence, honesty, and calm decisions. People follow leaders who listen, act with clarity, and stay steady when it matters most. That is how stability is created, and how progress continues for all.”
Tristar, a UAE-headquartered global energy logistics company, integrates diversity and inclusion into its operational and governance framework, with a focus on advancing women’s leadership through structured programmes and policies. Hosting Limitless aligns with this approach and national priorities on gender balance.
Eugene Mayne, Founder and Group CEO of Tristar Group, outlines what leadership demands in today’s environment.
“Good leadership carries a clear duty of care to ensure safety, stability, and accountability for all stakeholders. At its core, it is the responsibility to balance visible and often always competing consequences in real time – and at all times,” says Mayne.
He adds that leadership today is defined by responsibility and action rather than hierarchy.
“Leadership is not necessarily about having all the answers but about asking the right questions and creating conditions for resilience and performance. Leadership today is less about being in charge, and more about taking responsibility – for people, for outcomes, and for the long-term impact of every decision.”
As the driving force behind the forum, Tristar positions the platform to advance conversations around leadership and representation in the UAE.
“Supporting and promoting a platform like this does more than recognise individuals - it reshapes the leadership fabric of the organisation. It also ensures that the future of leadership at Tristar is not only capable, but representative, balanced, and aligned with the realities of the world we operate in,” Mayne says.
Chief guest of the event, Maitha Mohammed Al Shamsi, CEO of the Community Empowerment Sector at the Community Development Authority in Dubai, says that in the UAE, resilience is guided by a clear principle that places people at the centre of every decision.
“Through compassionate and forward looking leadership, we work to nurture an inclusive and responsive social ecosystem that reflects the real needs and aspirations of our community,” says Al Shamsi.
She adds, “In times of rapid change, true stability is not sustained by policies alone, but by trust that grows when people know they are seen, heard, and cared for, and that their wellbeing remains our constant priority.”
The agenda will address leadership accountability, growth in uncertain conditions and the human side of leadership. Sessions bring together senior leaders, entrepreneurs and policymakers, with a focus on strategy, governance and outcomes.
Sanaa Ouahmane, CEO of AWR Mobility and AWR Trading, says economic disruption is cyclical; but response is a leadership choice.
“In the UAE, resilience is not survival, it is a standard. It binds businesses, teams, and communities when pressure rises. Leaders are not expected to wait for stability, but to create it through decisive action, empowered teams, and unwavering customer trust,” she says, adding, “The UAE’s leadership continues to set a clear example, driving confidence, agility, and long-term vision. In uncertain times, leadership is tested not by conditions, but by the clarity and conviction with which we move forward.”
She will be speaking at a panel on decision-making under pressure and leadership in uncertain environments at the event.
Some of the event’s other distinguished speakers include Dr Habiba Marashi, Co-founder & Chairperson, Emirates Environmental Group (EEG), Katy Keenan, CEO of British Chamber of Commerce Dubai, Anisha Sagar, Managing Partner, Créo Global, Ines Clariana, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, Yango Play, Alia Noor, Associate Partner, Taxation & Compliance, Ahmad Alagbari Chartered Accountants, Madhusmita Nayak, Senior Manager - Strategic Planning & Corporate Performance, Imdaad, Nikita Tamini, Social Impact Specialist, Tristar, and Nawal Hussain Al Balooshi, Marketing Specialist, Tristar.