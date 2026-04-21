UAE puts gender balance at the core of growth: Eugene Mayne

Tristar Group CEO speaks at Limitless Forum
Gender balance in the UAE is not positioned as a social initiative but embedded as a structural national priority, shaping policy, workforce participation and leadership development across sectors. This aligns inclusion with long-term economic resilience and competitiveness, said Eugene Mayne, Founder and Group CEO of Tristar Group, during a keynote address at the Limitless Forum.
Presented by Tristar Group in association with Gulf News, the forum focused on leadership and resilience in a changing world.
“The UAE’s progress is backed by institutional frameworks such as the UAE Gender Balance Council Strategy 2026, which focuses on economic participation, well-being and security. The outcomes of various targeted initiatives are visible: women hold 50 per cent of seats in the Federal National Council, and account for 70 per cent of university graduates,” he said.
In the private sector, women make up 16 per cent of leadership roles, while a significant majority are considering entrepreneurship, highlighting a move towards ownership and influence.
“The UAE’s model reflects a clear understanding that a diversified, knowledge-based economy cannot be built without the full participation of women,” Mayne said, adding, “Organisations are placing greater emphasis on resilience, inclusion and adaptability to strengthen performance through uncertainty.”
For decades, he noted, women faced structural barriers, from limited access to education to exclusion from decision-making roles and entrenched societal expectations.
“That landscape has changed significantly. In many sectors, the so-called glass ceiling has not only cracked but been broken,” he said, pointing to women’s growing leadership across government, business, science and technology.
This progress, he added, is driven by policy reform, access to education and recognition that diversity strengthens decision-making and long-term performance. “Today, women are not just participating in the global economy but actively shaping it,” he said.
Mayne cited two global leaders to illustrate how unconventional paths can shape leadership at the highest level and serve as a reference point for emerging women leaders.
Japan’s Sanae Takaichi rose to the country’s top political office after several electoral setbacks, building her leadership through persistence, reinvention and a non-linear political journey.
In Europe, Ursula von der Leyen moved from a medical career to defence ministry and eventually to leading the European Commission, overseeing 27 countries and nearly 450 million people, with decisions that shape trade, climate and economic policy across continents.
Emphasising leadership as a responsibility beyond individual success, Mayne highlighted the need to create pathways for others to rise.
“True progress is not measured by how high one climbs, but by how many are lifted along the way,” he said, adding. "Reshaping leadership structures is key to long-term, sustainable growth.”
Presenting presenter of the forum is Tristar, Platinum Sponsor is Ajman Free Zone, Jewellery Partner is Jawhara, Maternal Wellness Partner is Momcozy. Support Partners are AWR Mobility, AWR Trading, Ahmad Alagbari Chartered Accountants, Banke International Properties, and Veloche Group. Venue Partner is Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Crystal Partner is Crystal Gallery, Floral Partner is Flowerista and Gifting Partner is Chocodate.