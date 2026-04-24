Human side of leadership gains focus at Limitless

Empathy, authenticity and employee-focused leadership drive impact during disruption
Authenticity, empathy and a people-first approach have become essential leadership imperatives in times of disruption, said panelists during a discussion titled The Human Side of Leadership: Influence & Impact at the Limitless forum.
Madhusmita Nayak, Senior Manager – Strategic Planning & Corporate Performance at Imdaad, said leadership is defined by what leaders do in critical moments.
“In facility management, where we deal with 10,000 frontline workers, during a factory breakdown or a heavy rainy season, people don’t remember the board talks or the town hall meetings. People do remember if you have attended their call at 3am and have given them direction,” she said, adding that authenticity is built in moments of urgency, not in formal communication.
Nikita Taimni, Social Impact Specialist at Tristar, drew a distinction between good and great leadership, particularly when organisations are under pressure.
“When you’re in a time of crisis or market volatility that is when leadership is really tested. When you lead with emotional intelligence and compassion, it determines how you treat your team,” she said.
She noted that crisis situations intensify employee uncertainty, making it difficult for people to separate professional responsibilities from external realities.
In such moments, she added, leaders are expected to bring psychological stability into the workplace.
“Leaders are called upon to be that voice of calm and to give psychological safety in a way that feels reliable and credible – that’s how you enable people to still come to work and do their best,” she said.
Taimni emphasised that clear, transparent communication becomes essential in difficult conditions, alongside agile leadership and the ability to pivot quickly as situations change.
“Nobody could have seen this coming. That’s when you rely on the data you have, trust the people you’ve placed in leadership roles, and reassess your decisions. Identify what you should stand by and where you need to adapt,” she said.
Nayak highlighted the importance of embedding a people-first culture across all levels of an organisation, extending beyond high performers to include those who may be struggling.
"Gone are the days when we only recognise the best performing departments. It is equally important to stand by teams that need support. If you are there with the required resources and tools when they are not performing, they will definitely show up when you need them,” she said.
Taimni also highlighted that leadership today requires balancing operational clarity with human complexity, especially when employees are dealing with challenges both inside and outside the workplace.
Panelists also touched upon the importance of decision-making in dynamic environments that is fast yet grounded in context.
“In times like these, decisions have to be fast and dynamic. But the most critical question is – are you only looking at data, or are you going beyond it to understand the context? Workforce is not just numbers or statistics,” Nayak said.
Presenting presenter of the forum is Tristar, Platinum Sponsor is Ajman Free Zone, Jewellery Partner is Jawhara, Maternal Wellness Partner is Momcozy. Support Partners are AWR Mobility, AWR Trading, Ahmad Alagbari Chartered Accountants, Banke International Properties, and Veloche Group. Venue Partner is Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Crystal Partner is Crystal Gallery, Floral Partner is Flowerista and Gifting Partner is Chocodate.