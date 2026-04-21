UAE’s resilience mirrors strength of women leaders, says Ajman Free Zone chief

Addressing an audience of women leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals, he said resilience is not defined by the absence of challenges, but by the ability to recalibrate and persist. “Nothing unfolds exactly as planned, and yet progress continues,” he said, adding that the UAE has embedded this mindset into its national approach.



Al Naqi pointed to the past two months as a period in which key concerns raised by the international community were answered in real time. Questions around mobility, financial access and supply chains, he said, were met with swift and coordinated responses.



Air connectivity continued even as disruptions affected other parts of the world, ensuring residents could return home if needed. Financial systems remained stable, supported by decisive action from the Central Bank to maintain liquidity and reassure customers. Essential goods and services, he noted, were unaffected, with supply chains holding firm and daily life continuing without interruption.



“What truly stood out was the unity,” he said. “People stood up for this nation as if it were their own.”



Al Naqi described this collective sense of ownership as the UAE’s defining strength, one that goes beyond infrastructure and policy. He credited the country’s leadership for building an environment where people from around the world feel a sense of belonging and shared purpose.



“This is what the UAE has always strived to build, a home for people from all over the world, a place where they can begin again, pursue their dreams, and contribute meaningfully,” he said.



Linking this to the forum’s theme, he highlighted the role of women in shaping that strength, both within families and across organisations. Drawing on his own experience, Al Naqi said women form a significant part of leadership structures within his organisation, contributing directly to innovation and growth.



“Fifty per cent of our leadership team is made up of women,” he said, adding that women also lead key functions including human resources and digital transformation. Overall, women account for 51 per cent of the workforce.



He encouraged women to step forward with confidence, calling this a defining moment for leadership driven by creativity, capability and purpose.



“Resilience pushes us forward. It encourages creativity. It drives us to do what is best not only for ourselves, but for others,” he said.



The forum brought together a cross-section of leaders and professionals to discuss resilience, leadership and the evolving role of women in shaping industries and communities across the UAE.



Presenting presenter of the forum is Tristar, Platinum Sponsor is Ajman Free Zone, Jewellery Partner is Jawhara, Maternal Wellness Partner is Momcozy. Support Partners are AWR Mobility, AWR Trading, Ahmad Alagbari Chartered Accountants, Banke International Properties, and Veloche Group. Venue Partner is Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Crystal Partner is Crystal Gallery, Floral Partner is Flowerista and Gifting Partner is Chocodate.