Limitless forum: Clarity of communication key to building resilience

Calm, consistent communication helps build confidence in teams, experts said
Clear communication and responsiveness to people and community needs are leadership traits that not only help manage immediate pressures but also position organisations to recover stronger in the future, experts said during a panel titled Leading through uncertainty: Women shaping UAE’s future at the Limitless forum.
At a time when the UAE and the wider region continue to face complex challenges, panelists said leadership is defined in real time through daily decisions around trust, visibility and operational continuity, with clarity in communication and close engagement with people critical to maintaining stability within organisations.
Hessa Al Matrooshi, Information Security Team Leader at Ajman Free Zone, said leadership in uncertain conditions begins with simplifying complexity for others.
“Leading through uncertainty means creating clarity when others see complexity. It is about remaining calm, focused and firm while guiding people through changing circumstances with confidence. We have to push people to be more confident,” she said.
Al Matrooshi added that adaptability is necessary, but must remain aligned with long-term direction. “Most importantly, leadership during uncertainty is about building trust and remaining engaged with others,” she said.
Free zones, she noted, have played a critical role in maintaining business continuity by accelerating digital systems and reducing operational friction.
“Free zones help businesses thrive during crises. We have accelerated our digital services and simplified processes to enhance responsiveness to businesses, while continuing to empower seamless operations without affecting or delaying any service,” she said.
She added that engagement with investors and clients has remained continuous, not reactive. “We maintain close engagement with investors and clients to understand their evolving needs. We are not only providing services, we act before issues arise, we engage, and we manage proactively,” she said.
Katy Keenan, CEO of the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai, said continuity has relied on consistency and communication across business networks.
“Consistency, communication and community were central to how organisations responded to early disruption,” she said.
She added that the Chamber’s early return to in-person engagement helped rebuild momentum among business leaders seeking clarity and connection.
Dubai’s stability, she said, continues to support the business environment.
“Everything has kept going. There is no knee-jerk reaction to be paralysed in fear. Business continues, communities are stronger. There will be opportunities in these crises as well.”
Dr Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-founder and Chairperson of the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG), said sustainability must remain embedded in decision-making even during periods of instability.
“When challenges arise, the focus is often only on the economic side, while other angles are sidelined. Sustainability becomes something forgotten, and that should not be the case,” she said.
She stressed that environmental responsibility does not pause during crises, pointing to ongoing consumption patterns in energy, water and waste.
“Sustainability should be part and parcel of the way we conduct our business and our lives,” she said.
Dr Al Mar’ashi added that public awareness and accountability are central to behavioural change.
“We need to be more conscious of every drop of water we consume and more diligent about the waste we produce,” she said.
Across the discussion, panelists highlighted empathy and leadership visibility as critical in maintaining organisational stability.
Keenan spoke about the importance of leadership visibility in building trust within teams and strengthening confidence when things are tough.
“It is incredible to see the presence and visibility of leaders. Those who are visible and communicate authentically really stand out. Visibility is really important,” she said.
Dr Al Mar’ashi reinforced this through her long-standing approach to accessibility and direct communication. “I have not changed my mobile number since 1994; everybody knows it and can reach me,” she said, adding that responsiveness builds confidence across stakeholders.
Panelists also discussed how periods of pressure often expose operational gaps and prompt organisations to reassess internal systems.
Dr Al Mar’ashi said uncertainty often provides clearer visibility on resource needs and structural gaps. “It gives you an indication of what resources are required and what needs to be done to cover gaps. It gives you both sides of the coin - a kind of gap analysis of your operations and what you need to do to close those loops,” she said.
Al Matrooshi from Ajman Free Zone pointed to the broader leadership outlook in the UAE, where challenges are viewed as a catalyst to strengthen systems and unlock new opportunities, rather than disruption alone. This outlook also reflects her own approach to challenges within her organisation.
“Turning challenges into opportunities means taking uncertainty as a chance to build a stronger organisation for the future,” she said.
Presenting presenter of the forum is Tristar, Platinum Sponsor is Ajman Free Zone, Jewellery Partner is Jawhara, Maternal Wellness Partner is Momcozy. Support Partners are AWR Mobility, AWR Trading, Ahmad Alagbari Chartered Accountants, Banke International Properties, and Veloche Group. Venue Partner is Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Crystal Partner is Crystal Gallery, Floral Partner is Flowerista and Gifting Partner is Chocodate.