Women leaders on navigating crisis and uncertainty

That emphasis on people is echoed by Amal Al Ghammai, Executive Director of Employee Services, American University of Sharjah, who frames leadership as a balancing act between empathy and structure. “Effective leadership requires clarity, calmness and consistency,” she says, adding that transparency remains a core principle, even when answers are not fully formed. In complex environments like higher education, where students, faculty and staff require different messaging, she notes that communication must be tailored, while governance and fairness provide a stable backbone. “Leadership is really about how thoughtfully you navigate the direction for others to follow,” she says.