Tristar Group Sustainability Report highlights decarbonisation and social impact

Advances low-carbon operations while strengthening governance and transparency
Tristar Transport LLC, a global leader in energy logistic industry, today announced the publication of its 14th Annual Sustainability Report. Covering the 2025 financial year, the report outlines the Group's progress in embedding Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into its core business strategy and accelerating its transition toward a sustainable future. The 2025 report demonstrates significant progress that includes:
Decarbonisation: Adopting low carbon fuel such as Biofuel, Solar Energy and Hybrid technology in the road transport and maritime logistics shows organisations commitment towards environmental excellence.
Energy Consumption: Reduction in energy consumption by 81000 GJ from 2024 reporting by adopting renewable sources and enhancing energy efficiency.
Responsible Consumption: Over 7% reduction in water consumption demonstrates our efforts in resource utilization and water conservation.
Waste Recycling: A 56% increase in waste recycling strengthens our approach towards zero landfill.
Social Impact: Expanded investment in employee training and community engagement, impacting over 15000 lives.
While releasing the report today at the Tristar Headquarters, the Group Chief Executive, Eugene Mayne said “Our 14th Sustainability Report is not merely a documentation of metrics; it is a testament to Tristar's resilience and unwavering commitment to creating long-term value. Despite a dynamic global operating environment, we have integrated sustainability into the very core of our business, proving that profitable growth and environmental stewardship are complementary. As we face the realities of a changing climate, this report highlights our transition from ambition to tangible, verifiable action in partnership with our stakeholders.”
The report is prepared in accordance with GRI Standards fulfilling global requirements that reflect a commitment to high transparency in reporting both successes and areas for improvement. It also highlights enhanced board-level governance over sustainability, with senior management actively overseeing ESG implementation.
The full 14th Annual Sustainability Report, including the CEO’s message, detailed performance metrics, and case studies, is available for download at Tristar Website on Sustainability Page.