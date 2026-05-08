Tristar Group Sustainability Report highlights decarbonisation and social impact

While releasing the report today at the Tristar Headquarters, the Group Chief Executive, Eugene Mayne said “Our 14th Sustainability Report is not merely a documentation of metrics; it is a testament to Tristar's resilience and unwavering commitment to creating long-term value. Despite a dynamic global operating environment, we have integrated sustainability into the very core of our business, proving that profitable growth and environmental stewardship are complementary. As we face the realities of a changing climate, this report highlights our transition from ambition to tangible, verifiable action in partnership with our stakeholders.”