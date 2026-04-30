Tristar: “Safety is not what we do, it is who we are”

When dialogue is placed at the centre of an employee programme, instead of just display or declaration, the message gets indelibly reinforced. On 28 April, the Tristar Group ran a hybrid safety programme, with staff in attendance at its Jebel Ali headquarters, and livestreamed to colleagues located at offices around the world. The unifying message for the Group’s roads, fuels, maritime and warehousing verticals was presented under the banner, ‘Safety is not what we do, it is who we are’.