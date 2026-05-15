Episode 5: What it really takes to be a trader today

Ayres pointed to dramatic movements in commodities, energy and metals markets, with some single-day swings exceeding levels not seen in decades. While such conditions can amplify risks, they also create openings for traders who are prepared, vigilant and able to identify patterns in market behaviour.

He cautioned traders against reacting emotionally to sharp market corrections or trying to chase every movement. Instead, he stressed the importance of risk management tools such as stop losses, which help traders define their downside limits in advance and remove emotion from decision-making.

“These markets are moving a lot more than they typically would,” Ayres said. “You can see extreme moves both in your favour and against you. Setting a stop loss protects your downside.”

The discussion also explored how the profile of the modern trader has changed dramatically over the past decade. Gone are the days of traders being tied to multiple desktop screens. Today, the majority of traders operate via smartphones, with mobile platforms offering real-time pricing, analysis and push notifications that allow users to engage with markets anytime and anywhere.

And successful traders today need a blend of discipline, analytical thinking and emotional resilience, Ayres said. They must be comfortable interpreting charts, studying historical patterns, reading reports and forming independent opinions amid a flood of information.

Ayres also emphasised the importance of sticking to familiar products and markets rather than being swept up by hype or speculation.