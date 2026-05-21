EFG Hermes, DFM host investor day to reinforce confidence in Dubai markets

Event brought together global institutional investors and DFM-listed companies
Dubai: EFG Hermes hosted the DFM Investor Day at Nasdaq Dubai in partnership with Dubai Financial Market (DFM), bringing together institutional investors and executives from listed companies with a combined market capitalisation exceeding Dh120 billion.
The event focused on corporate performance, market access and long-term investment opportunities in Dubai’s capital markets amid evolving regional and global market conditions.
According to DFM, meetings were held with senior representatives from 37 investment firms, giving investors direct access to company management teams and strategic business plans.
Hamed Ali said the event reflected continued investor confidence in Dubai’s financial markets. He said DFM’s average daily trading value reached Dh1.03 billion in early 2026, compared with Dh663 million in the same period last year, marking a 56 per cent year-on-year increase. Institutional investors accounted for 70 per cent of total trading value, he added.
Mohamed Ebeid said the event aimed to highlight the resilience of UAE-listed companies and their ability to maintain strong business fundamentals despite geopolitical and market challenges.
EFG Hermes said investor engagement initiatives remained important in supporting liquidity and sustaining international institutional participation in Dubai’s equity markets.
The firm advised on 18 equity capital market transactions, 16 debt capital market deals and eight mergers and acquisitions transactions across the region in 2025, including mandates in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Egypt.