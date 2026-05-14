Water & Shark welcomes Abdulla Almarzooqi as Senior Partner in the UAE

At a time when the UAE and the wider Middle East are playing a defining role in global business, investment, family wealth and institutional capital, regional families and enterprises are entering an important phase of transition. Matters with respect to wealth preservation, protection, succession and next-generation continuity are becoming central to how families, institutions and enterprises plan for the future. Water and Shark Abdulla Almarzooqi Consultants L.L.C. FZ has been formed to respond to this need. The joint venture will support clients through senior-led advisory that is locally grounded, globally informed and designed for long-term continuity.