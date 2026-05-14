Water & Shark welcomes Abdulla Almarzooqi as Senior Partner in the UAE

Water and Shark Abdulla Almarzooqi Consultants L.L.C FZ formed as a joint venture entity
Water & Shark, an international advisory firm specialising in global structuring, family office advisory, legal and diplomatic advisory and tax, is pleased to announce the appointment of Abdulla Almarzooqi as Senior Partner in the UAE.
The appointment marks the formation of Water and Shark Abdulla Almarzooqi Consultants L.L.C FZ, a joint venture entity established to serve regional families, large institutions and large enterprises across the UAE, the Middle East and international markets.
Almarzooqi is a respected Emirati professional with more than two decades of experience across the Dubai Government and Abu Dhabi Government. He has served in senior governance and control functions, most recently as Head of Section, Service Provider Governance and Control at the Department of Finance, Dubai Government.
The joint venture brings together Almarzooqi’s regional expertise, local Emirati perspective, institutional relationships and deep understanding of the UAE’s governance landscape with the global advisory capabilities of Water & Shark and its member firms. It has been created as a client-facing advisory platform that combines local insight with international execution capability.
At a time when the UAE and the wider Middle East are playing a defining role in global business, investment, family wealth and institutional capital, regional families and enterprises are entering an important phase of transition. Matters with respect to wealth preservation, protection, succession and next-generation continuity are becoming central to how families, institutions and enterprises plan for the future. Water and Shark Abdulla Almarzooqi Consultants L.L.C. FZ has been formed to respond to this need. The joint venture will support clients through senior-led advisory that is locally grounded, globally informed and designed for long-term continuity.
Advocate CA. Harsh Patel, Founder and Global CEO, Water & Shark, says, “We are honoured to welcome Abdulla Almarzooqi as Senior Partner in the UAE. His experience across the Dubai and Abu Dhabi Governments gives him a level of institutional understanding, regional insight and practical judgment that is extremely valuable for the clients we serve.
"The formation of Water and Shark Abdulla Almarzooqi Consultants L.L.CFZ is a pivotal step in our regional journey. This joint venture entity has been created to bring together Abdulla’s local Emirati expertise and institutional relationships with the global advisory capabilities of Water & Shark group companies.
"Our objective is to serve regional families, large institutions and large enterprises in a more integrated and effective manner. The UAE and the Middle East are now central to global wealth transfer, enterprise growth and the future of family capital. Through this joint venture, we aim to support families and institutions as they plan for the next generation, preserve and protect wealth and build structures for long-term continuity.”
As Senior Partner, Almarzooqi will play a key relationship and strategic role in the joint venture. Water & Shark group companies will support the platform with specialist advisory, technical execution and cross-border expertise across structuring, taxation, legal advisory, diplomatic advisory, family office advisory and strategic institutional matters.
· Regional families and family offices seeking wealth preservation, protection, succession and governance support
· Middle East based firms navigating growth, structuring and cross-border expansion
· Multinational conglomerates requiring discreet, senior-led advisory across governance, regulatory and strategic matters
· Business families preparing for next-generation transition and long-term continuity
· International clients seeking to engage with the UAE and the Middle East through a locally informed and globally connected advisory platform
Abdulla Almarzooqi, Senior Partner, Water & Shark UAE, says, “I am pleased to join Water & Shark as Senior Partner in the UAE and to be part of Water and Shark Abdulla Almarzooqi Consultants L.L.CFZ. The UAE has become one of the world’s most important centres for business, investment, family wealth and institutional growth.
"Families, institutions and enterprises in the region require advisory support that understands both the local environment and the global landscape. Water & Shark brings international advisory capability, while I bring my experience of working within the UAE’s institutional and governance framework.
"Together, we look forward to serving clients with integrity, discretion and a clear understanding of their long-term interests.”
The UAE’s role in the global economy continues to expand beyond trade, finance and investment. It is increasingly becoming a centre for regional family offices, international structuring, enterprise expansion and long-term capital planning. As this transition continues, we strongly believe that advisory services must combine technical capability with cultural understanding, institutional credibility and trusted relationships.
The formation of Water and Shark Abdulla Almarzooqi Consultants L.L.CFZ reflects Water & Shark’s commitment to building senior-led advisory platforms in key international markets. The joint venture is designed to support clients not only during periods of complexity and uncertainty but also during moments of growth, succession, expansion and generational change.
Through this partnership, Water & Shark strengthens its presence in the UAE and reinforces its wider commitment to serving families, multinational conglomerates and institutions with bespoke advisory that is global in capability, local in understanding and built for the long term growth and success.